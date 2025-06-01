Livvy Dunne Shows Off On SI Swimsuit Runway By Performing Jaw-Dropping Splits

Livvy Dunne didn’t make the trip to Miami Swim Week to quietly hit the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway. That's not how she's built her brand, and that's not how she's going to conduct business now that her gymnastics career is finished.

She brought the same kind of energy with her on Saturday night in Miami as she did for the SI Swimsuit launch party a few weeks ago, when she let her cheeks breathe to start her summer.

Dunne wasn't about to leave the SI Swimsuit runway without making some noise and that's exactly what she did. You can’t blame her for that, either.

She battled through a knee injury as she posed in the sand for what turned into one of the 2025 SI Swimsuit covers. It's the type of bikini performance that won't soon be forgotten.

On her cover shoot, Dunne said the following: "Fun fact, I was shooting on a fractured kneecap, so poses like this and the cover shot kind of hurt, but it was honestly so worth it."

Livvy Dunne showed off some of her gymnastics by doing the splits on the SI Swimsuit runway

It's hard to argue with that. She landed one of the covers after all. The injury wasn’t the only difficulty leading up to her arrival in Miami.

She also had to make it through her latest encounter with a group of middle-aged men stalking her at the airport before the runway show where she did the splits mid-walk.

It was, as Dunne explained on TikTok, "a split decision." One that she's perfected with a ton of hard work and practice reps.

It's safe to assume, after flawlessly pulling off the impressive move, that her knee is doing much better than it was during her cover shoot.

What a run she's been on since her gymnastics career at LSU came to an end.

From erasing a difficult Kentucky Derby appearance by washing up on a Florida beach, to the launch party appearance, and now splits on the runway.

Livvy Dunne is gearing up for a monster summer of content in between Paul Skenes' starts.