Olivia Dunne Let's The Cheeks Breathe To Start Summer, MAGA Bikini Congresswoman Vs. Comey & Kid Rock's Rant!

I mean, the Libs didn't even stand a chance this week. It was over before it even began. They were all focused on ‘86ing 47’ that they allowed us God-fearin' patriots to scoot right on by to another weekend.

Wasn't even close. Easiest week we've had since Trump was reelected. Stock market up. Inflation down. Peace talks up. War talk down. China's at the table now. Again, they stood no chance this week.

And now, we're here – another big weekend. Let's roll.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where we let our cheeks breathe with Olivia Dunne, and go from there.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a massive week of #content, Trump vs. Taylor Swift to end a big week in the Middle East, Max Homa going insane at Quail Hollow, Tyrrell Hatton working in a solid slur after a rough shot, and Kid Rock finally solving the procreation crisis we're currently dealing with.

Whew. What a mixed bag for a big Friday in May! Are we tired of winning yet? Don't think so.

Grab you a Busch Light Apple – I still haven't found one, which is absurd – and settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

What a start to the PGA Championship!

Let's tee it up and get this final class of the week underway. If y'all act right, I'll dismiss everyone five minutes early!

Big weekend in the golf world. Well, big weekend in general. Playoff hockey. Playoff NBA, which is at least somewhat palatable given the teams involved. NASCAR All-Star race. Preakness. Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese. Subway Series. UFL! Or is it XFL? Or, does it really matter?

Nope. Ain't touching that one. I like my job.

Anyway, for me, all eyes turn to Quail Hollow today, tomorrow and Sunday. We've already gotten some SOLID #content out of the fellas in N.C., including Max Homa and Bryson nearly stuffing tee shots, Phil continuing to just be an absolute shell of himself, and Tyrrell Hatton dropping a couple insane slurs like the legend he is.

Head on a swivel, mic handler!

Now, let's get to the #content

Could you imagine pulling a 7-iron for a 230-yard shot? Different worlds. I'm pulling my 3-hybrid for that shot, and still praying to go she gets me there.

Also … Phil? Sad. It's been four years since that magical PGA tourney win, and it feels like he's just bottomed out so badly. I love Phil. LOVE where he stands politically. But goodness, this is a tough watch.

Also, Also … Tyrrell? What a menace. One of us!

OK, let's get to the #content. First up? Trump vs. Taylor Swift … and Bruce!

Kid Rock, Johnson Wagner & Livvy Dunne, oh my!

What a week! From the content creators to Trump to the folks running the Chilis account, the internet was lights out this week.

Couple thoughts …

1. Trump calling Bruce a "prune" is PEAK Trump. Guy's fastball is Nolan Ryan-esque right now. What a post.

2. Anna Paulina Luna checks in with a solid dig at lunatic James Comey. We stand with the MAGA Bikini Congresswoman around here, if you didn't already know.

3. Chilis vs. Fridays? Bloodbath. I don't particularly like either – Applebee's is better than both – but that's tough to come back from.

4. Sydney Sweeney, Cam Brink, Apple TV baseball girl Tricia Whitaker AND Cracker Barrel country girl Emily Ann all in the same class? You ain't getting this on CNN!

5. Speaking of those dummies … I'm sure they're all THRILLED with Trump's approval rating. They must've loved sitting through that segment. God, I wish I could've seen their faces.

OK, let's rapid-fire this bad boy into a big weekend. First up? Forget CNN, let's head back to Fox News!

My God.

"Who's going to sleep with these ugly ass, broke, crazy, deranged, TDS liberal women?"

Tell us how you really feel, Kid! Banner 40 seconds for Jesse, Fox News and Kid Rock. That's why we own every single top cable slot known to man.

PS: Where's the lie?

Next? Let's head back to Quail Hollow, where the most entertaining dude in golf, NBC's Johnson Wagner, put on another masterclass in TV.

I can't stop watching:

Amazing. God, I love this guy. He only gets a couple segments a year to really make a mark, and buddy, he nails it every single time. Just two incredible misses to the right. The last one was a near shank. Nearly takes out the cleaning crew. No notes. Perfect.

Remember this from last year?

See? This dude is the man. Give me this on loop all weekend, and I'm hooked.

OK, that's it for today. See? Told you I'd let everyone hit the bars early today. Don't say I never did anything for you!

Take us into a big weekend, Olivia Dunne! Love the momentum right now.

See you Monday.

