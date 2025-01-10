MAGA Bikini Congresswoman Dubbed 'Sexiest Woman In Congress,' Corso's Tough Night & Did ESPN Really Say That?

They did it … AGAIN! The Libs let us get all the way to another Friday, through another week, and there is absolutely nothing they can do now. It's over. We've made it.

Try again next week, losers!

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where we put pen to paper with Anna Paulina Luna to keep our streak of Nightcaps with the MAGA Bikini Congresswoman alive, and go from there.

What else? Well, I obviously have to stuff ESPN in a locker. God, they're the worst. I wrote about it this morning and got Elon's app all fired up, and I'm going back to the well this afternoon.

Did y'all know Marcus Freeman was black? Well, you do now! And you're gonna keep hearing about it for the next 10 days, whether you like it or not! So strap in, folks. It's #Race-BaitingSZN!

I've also got plenty of #content from a big week of #content, the most unbelievable stat I've ever seen from last night's game, Lee Corso, and one final island recap from elite NFL WAG Gia Duddy.

Whew. What a Friday menu!

OK, let's get to it. I've got a convicted felon to vote for!

Pencils up – it's time for a Friday ‘Cap. Let’s roll.

The left celebrates a big win!

I mean, how dumb was this whole Trump Trial deal? Seriously, we live in such a stupid time. The left spent years working on this thing to try and take Trump down, and get him tossed in jail, and get the mugshot, and blah, blah, blah … only to have it end with the most perfect thud imaginable:

First off, "Unconditional Discharge" is about to become the No. 1 fantasy football name next season. Easy choice. Scrappy team that just won't go away, makes it to the playoffs with an 8-6 record, and goes on an unreal run to a title.

Secondly … it's always been about branding him a "felon." That's it. That's what they ran their entire campaign on last year – making Trump a felon … and abortion. That's it. And that's why they lost so badly. Right there. Bingo.

This is what we're up against, boys and girls. The loony left running a sham trial because they didn't like the guy America overwhelmingly voted for. All while ignoring democracy completely and inserting their own opponent to run against him.

Do you see how dumb they are? I assume you do, because you're in this class, reading this right now. I doubt we have a ton of Libs here. If so, stay a while – you might learn something!

PS: let's check in on this sad NBC correspondent!

Big week of #content, let's get it

That's what today's "verdict" was – a way for the left to claim some sort of victory after getting blown to smithereens last November. They scored a garbage touchdown in the fourth quarter when the right had a bunch of future insurance salesmen in the game.

No offense to insurance salesmen, by the way. I used to work at Allstate as a high-schooler. You're in good hands! (and we also love terrorists!).

Oh well. Congrats to the Libs for a big ‘dub today! Something to build on for 2028, I’m sure.

OK, let's empty my Twitter bookmarks before they become outdated over the weekend. What a WEEK:

ESPN, Lee Corso & Anna Paulina Luna!

Couple things …

1. That Penn State stat about wide receivers? Nuts. How is that even possible? An SEC team would never!

Relax. It's a joke (it's not a joke).

2. That foam commercial? What a core memory unlocked for anyone here 30 or younger. You are welcome!

3. The ESPN one? That's a jumping off point in this class, because they had one hell of a night last night.

Rapid-fire time! Let's start with Lee Corso, because GameDay was a tough watch last night, outside of Kirk shredding Desmond Howard:

I freaking love Lee Corso. Love him to death. The Corso-Herbie relationship is the purest thing in the world.

That being said, I'm thinking this needs to be it for our favorite coach. I've always said that Corso should go out on his own terms, but that clip is damning. And it's sad. Really, it's just sad. I don't want to watch Lee Corso reduced to that. Nobody does. It's time. It makes me sad to say it, but it's time.

Now, let's get to Greg McElroy:

I thought the same thing as I watched it live. Truly one of the dumbest things I've ever heard.

Greg was awful last night. I mean, really, reallllly bad. But cautioning Notre Dame against scoring a touchdown, with 20 seconds left, in fear that DREW ALLAR would lead Penn State 75 yards to tie the game, was impressively stupid.

This Drew Allar, by the way. THIS guy was gonna make Notre Dame pay for scoring a tuddy:

Yeah, OK, Greg!

Finally, while we're slamming the World Wide (Woke) Leader …

I wrote about it earlier, so save this link and click on it later on when you're killing time in the dive bar bathroom stall.

Bottom line? The virtue-signaling from ESPN – from start to finish – last night on Marcus Freeman's skin color was batshit crazy. I've never seen anything like it. They literally refused to stop talking about it.

Desmond apparently told his kids about it last week after Notre Dame won, because that's the natural thing for a father to tell to his children after watching a football game. Duh.

McDonough wouldn't shut up about it … DURING A PIVOTAL MOMENT IN THE GAME.

Molly McGrath couldn't resist asking Marcus about it after the game. God forbid he goes one day without someone asking him about it.

It was just so silly, and so exhausting. We know, ESPN. We gotcha. We hear you. It's cool. Can we please, for the love of God, move on?

They won't … but we will! We're moving on to … Anna Paulina!

Take us into the weekend, Gia

First of all – you heard it here first. Anna Paulina Luna is a Nightcaps legend, and she will always have a seat at this table and in this class.

But now that she's A) signed her oath, and B) been dubbed the sexiest woman in congress? Sky is the limit, boys and girls.

The American dream. Give ‘em hell, APL! And don't forget us when you're famous.

Now, take us into a big weekend, Gia Duddy.

See you Monday.

