Florida Rep. Who Turned On All Of America Last Summer In A MAGA Bikini Is Now Part Of The 119th Congress

The journey to Washington is complete for MAGA bikini congresswoman/patriot, Anna Paulina Luna.

The same woman who stole our hearts last summer by triggering the purple-haired Libs in a MAGA swimsuit, is now fighting for you, me, and – yes, even those Libs – on Capitol Hill.

Anna – an OutKick and Nightcaps legend – was sworn into the 119th congress last night, completing her meteoric rise to stardom that had more ups and downs than a Six Flags rollercoaster.

She took on the establishment over UFOs. She defended Nancy Mace. She turned on all of America in a MAGA swimsuit. She was on the cover of Maxim.

And now, she's part of the 119th congress.

America:

Anna Paulina Luna is ready to fight

What a journey. What a congresswoman. God, I love this country. Name me another country where a Maxim cover girl can also make laws and defend our great president? You can't.

That's why we're the Land of Opportunity. It's why people sprint across our border in droves, both legally and illegally. Not for long, though!

It's what this nation was founded on. Giving folks like Anna Paulina Luna a real chance to make a difference. She's also from Florida – my great state and the best state in the country by a mile – so you know she's not gonna mess around in DC.

She's spent the past few years living in a DeSantis state. A no-nonsense state. A Law & Order state. And, as you've seen, a state surrounded by the beach where it's always bikini weather.

And now, Anna Paulina Luna is taking her talents to the swamp.

Time to drain it, APL. Give 'em hell!

America.