MAGA Bikini Congresswoman Gives The Libs A Tongue-Lashing, Chick-fil-A Customer Throws A Tantrum & TCU Maddie!

I'm thawing out, we're over the hump, football is on the colored TV tonight – good game, too! – and I've got a lit Christmas tree in the corner of my living room.

Folks, we're about to have a hell of class. Strap in. Hold on tight. Enjoy the ride.

Welcome to a Thursday Nightcaps – the one where we smash some skulls with Anna Paulina Luna, who continues to prove she's more than just good looks.

She's also feisty as hell with a gavel in her hand, and, frankly, scares the bejesus out of the left. And that, boys and girls, is how you become a Nightcaps HOFer. Well done, Anna. See you in a bit.

What else? I've got Paige Spiranac showing off her golf fit – what a day here at OutKick for Paige! – and just the WORST Chick-Fil-A customer you've ever seen. Seriously, this chick needs to show some respect to the greatest establishment (outside of Cracker Barrel) in the US of A.

Oh yeah! TCU women's basketball star, Maddie Scherr, decided to sit in on today's class, too – from the Cayman Islands! Love the dedication. Respect the hell out of it.

OK, grab you something alcoholic to celebrate National Repeal Day, and settle in for a Thursday 'Cap!

Looks like we have a couple Civil War buffs in class

I wrote about National Repeal Day in my other class down the hall – Power Rankings! – this morning. Check it out later if you're interested in more nonsense. I assume you are, or you wouldn't be here in the first place.

On this day in 1933, congress repealed the 18th amendment, which prohibited the sale of alcohol. Ever heard of Prohibition? Of course you have. Well, it ended 91 years ago today. Thank God. This class literally wouldn't exist without alcohol. It's in the name, you know.

Anyway, cheers to all those who celebrate. Let's be thankful that we can!

Moving on …

You know what? Let's check the mail. It's getting full, and I've got a bunch of Christmas cards on the way.

First up? Longtime reader Ryan in OK! He's pro-First Lady (my wife, not Dr. Jill) on her quest to Doomsday prep my house before the big day arrives:

Props to your wife for believing the grid going down is the biggest/worst thing that could happen to the US (outside of total nuclear annihilation).

Remember those guys that caused a month-long outage because they shot the transformers in two rural substations in North Carolina a couple years ago? And it was only that short because the utility was able to divert transformers from other planned projects to correct it?

Those things are nearly 2 years out from order to production to delivery. Can you imagine if a couple thousand people infiltrated this country (say through a wide open southern border the last 4 years) and shot 50+ % of the main power transformers in substations surrounding major cities?

Imagine the internet disruption, not being able to bank since no one has physical $$ anymore, not being able to store food, grocery stores & supply chains actually completely collapsing; just utter chaos.

Thanks, Ryan! Good to hear from you. Been a while.

You know what? The physical money part would absolutely screw me if the grid went down. I'm a typical Millennial who doesn't carry any cash – at all. In fact, when I need some, I steal some from The First Lady's secret stash! Good point.

I don't think I've been to an actual ATM since the Obama Administration, so I wouldn't count on me actually following through on this. But, it's given me something to think about.

Next? Keith in PA:

I appreciate the fact you have a wife who understands the reality of the situation. We too are ready – owning and operating 2 black Angus farms. Those are the real BLM! Over 200 acres and all the weapons with ammo and equipment for "disposal."

Oliver Anthony is still pumping out content

Thanks, Keith!

Now, full transparency, Keith also had a follow-up thought on another part of yesterday's class. I believe it had something to do with the phony list of top sex positions from 2024.

Safe to say Keith ain't a Gen-Zer. I leave it at that. And I'm with him! If you know, you know. If you don't, check out yesterday's lesson plan!

OK, moving on …

You know who else ain't a Gen-Zer? Oliver Anthony – the fella who had the one hit, Rich Men North Of Richmond, last year. Remember him? Well, he's BACK, baby!

Nope, not with new content – although he did put out a BANGER cover of Country Roads last month – but with a YouTube video slamming Beyoncé for being a fake country music singer.

Here's the full video (the good stuff starts around the 9-minute mark):

Anna Paulina is on the case, this Chick-fil-A customer needs a timeout & Paigeviews!

"One of the guys I worked with, he wanted me to make some stupid f**king post about Beyonce’s country album. About how it was good… even though it was complete trash," he said in a YouTube video posted yesterday.

"It makes me just want to throw up, trying to listen the beginning of her version of ‘Jolene.’ Just total cringe. It represents how degenerative our society has become that a song like a Beyonce version of ‘Jolene’ can come out and anybody actually listen to it and think it's not complete f**king trash."

Holy cow, Oliver! Don't hold back, pal. Tell us all how you really feel.

And you know what? I'm 100% with him. Nothing against Beyoncé – don't know enough to care about her – but I'm just so tired of these pop singers coming into country music. Beyoncé. Post Malone. The Backstreet Boys a few years back.

It's silly. Piss off. Bring back Merle and Dave Coe!

OK, rapid-fire time on this first Thursday of December. First up? MAGA Bikini Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna undressing (the Libs for censoring us):

Told you. Would YOU like to be on the receiving end of an Anna Paulina Luna tongue-lashing?! I certainly wouldn't.

Come on! That was a good one. You laughed. I even chuckled a bit. Sometimes I even surprise myself.

Anyway, good stuff, APL. Keep it up. Don't give the Libs an INCH.

Next? Speaking of Liberal behavior …

The whole thing is mesmerizing, but this liner from store manager Margie really did it for me:

"We do have kale crunch and a fruit cup."

Hilarious. You can't see the chick behind the camera, but I have a feeling she ain't so much as sniffing a kale salad under any circumstances. Just a guess.

Finally, Paige was in Screencaps this morning, so we might as well invite her to this class, too.

Take us home, Maddie!

No idea how Paige's round turned out, but if she played half as good as she looked, I'm thinking the course record was in serious jeopardy.

Love the #content we're getting out of Paige lately. As the weather gets colder, Paige heats up. And that, boys and girls, is why she's atop the influencer mountain.

OK, that's it for today. Let's stay warm with TCU basketball stud, Maddie Scherr – fresh off a Thanksgiving feast in the Cayman Islands!

See you tomorrow.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

You scared of Anna Paulina? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.



