MAGA Bikini Congresswoman Triggers Libs With Her Christmas Card, Rosie O'Donnell Meltdown Pt. 2 & Hooters Air!

Hooters may not be in a great spot right now, but we're still thankful for them

That's right – last Monday of the second-to-last month of the calendar year. Time flies! Crazy, right? Feel like we were just celebrating the return of football and fall, and now it's almost time to kick off the holiday season.

Goes by faster and fast each year. That's why I BEG you folks to enjoy it, because the dark months will be here before we know it.

Speaking of … it's been a rough year for Hooters. Sad. Thanks, Biden. They were essentially evicted by NASCAR because they couldn't pay the bills, and it's sort of been downhill ever since.

But, we're not here to talk about that. Nope. They'll be back, because if Sandlot taught us anything, it's that legends never die.

Now, unfortunately, this particular one did. But that doesn't mean it's forgotten:

Best of the rest from a big weekend of #content

Amazing. See? We're not all just boobs around here. We're educational, too. Bet you didn't know all that about Hooters Air. Now, you do.

And now, you have something to talk about with your liberal aunt at the dinner table on Thursday. Win-win!

Anyway, pour one out for Hooters Air. Still sad, nearly 20 years later. Oh well.

OK, let's check in on the best #content you missed this weekend while you were out slamming drinks and enjoying this great, big, beautiful country.

Anna Paulina, Rosie O'Looney & aviation list update

What a find by Riley! Boy, Time must've been THRILLED to publish that work of art. Can't believe the editors let that go to print without writing anything negative or disparaging on it. Someone's getting FIRED today.

PS: where do we stand on this Dillingham character? Seems like a bit much to me. We get it, dude. Enough already. Relax. My God.

PPS: Landman? Gonna have to start watching it now based on A) Joe's Screencaps this morning (if you know, you know), and B) that above scene. I'm gonna play that at Thanksgiving for all the Libs at the dinner table.

PPPS: Carrie Underwood? Still got it.

OK, rapid-fire time on this pre-Thanksgiving Monday. First up? Happy Holidays, from Anna Paulina Luna!

It's a joke, but it's actually a brilliant postcard. God, the fights we're about to see break out later this week ‘round the T-Day table are gonna have their own chapter in the history books. I can’t wait for Friday Nightcaps. Could be an all-timer.

Thanks for stopping by, Anna! And happy Thanksgiving.

Next? And a Happy Thanksgiving to wacky Rosie O'Donnell, too!

Sorry, by the way, for making you go from Anna Paulina to Rosie O'Donnell. That was cruel. Funny, but cruel.

Talk about going from 100 to 0 in record time! In case you need to slow it down later, fellas. If you know, you know.

Anyway, what a run here for Rosie. She had a meltdown last week over Donald J. Trump, and she's BACK again for Round 2. Oddly enough, her infatuation with squirrels was featured prominently in both videos. Nothing weird about that!

Finally? Sadly, we have to add to our aviation list. This one is … wild:

Lauryn Rush takes us into a big week

First off … the fact that two people survived that? Insane. How does that happen? Wild.

Second off … you know what time it is. In the last eight months we've had:

Alaska Boeing Max loses a door mid-flight.

Atlas Air blows an engine in the sky.

Guy in Utah gets sucked into a commercial airliner while running on tarmac.

Another Max plane gets dinged because of pesky loose bolts.

Wheel nearly comes off commercial flight right before takeoff.

United CEO is also a drag queen.

Virgin flight missing bolts.

Holes mis-drilled in new Max planes.

A pair of JetBlue planes collide at Logan

Perfectly-sane Britney Spears pilots a plane

NYC bound plane makes a U-turn because of a fire in the cockpit

Helicopter makes a U-turn four seconds after liftoff, winds up stuck between a building a light pole

United flight bursts into flames mid-flight

United pilot patches together a window before takeoff

Rockies hitting coach pilots a United 757

Singapore flight plummets 7k feet for no reason at all

Air Canada starts shooting flames after takeoff

Scandinavian flight sends passengers through the ceiling

DHL Boeing crashes on approach

R.O.A.D. T.R.I.P. Make Roads Great Again!

OK, that's it for today. Solid start to the week. Lots of momentum on our side right now. Let's keep it up.

Take us home, Lauryn! America's WAG!

