Latest Trump Dance Celebration Comes From Miami Dolphins And A Newly Red County

Just when you thought the Trump Dance -- an ode to the President-elect's rally dances that athletes have turned into celebration jigs – had played itself out we have the latest version of it from the Miami Dolphins.

Welcome in defensive tackle Zach Sieler, who gave us his rendition of it Sunday in a blowout 34-15 victory over the New England Patriots.

Enjoy.

(Or don't if you're a dyed in the wool liberal.)

Defensive Lineman Zach Sieler Dances

The NFL has said it has "no issue" with players performing the Trump Dance. Why would it, really, but we had to ask.

Sieler, you should know, has become a stalwart of the Dolphins defensive line in recent years. The team rewarded him with a contract extension worth $30.75 million last season.

And, yes, he's a conservative.

And, yes, we got that drift on Sunday when he collected a strip sack of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

It was the second consecutive game in which Sieler has collected a sack. He has four this season.

And this is the part where it gets interesting, as many of these celleys have in recent weeks …

Zach Sieler Teammates Join In

Sieler didn't do his Trump Dance alone.

Teammates Emmanuel Ogbah and Calais Campbell joined in. I've discussed the cultural meaning of players of all backgrounds and races joining in to do the Trump Dance.

And it should be noted that the dance obviously isn't limited to teams that play in red states or red areas.

Nick Bosa and teammates did it and he plays in San Francisco.

Za'Darius Smith and teammates did it and they play in Detroit.

But Miami is different.

Dolphins Play In Red County

Miami-Dade County on election day became a red county for the first time since 1988.

The Trump Dance wave is probably fading, by the way. There is, after all, only so much YMCA people can take after a while.

But it has been interesting. And fun for many.

Not so much for others who are being reminded by NFL players and others that they lost a huge election.