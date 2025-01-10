ESPN Spent The Entire Notre Dame-Penn State Game Reminding Fans That Marcus Freeman Was Black

Yeah, I know Notre Dame beat Penn State in an instant college football classic last night, but have you heard that Marcus Freeman is black?!

No? Well, ESPN desperately needs you to know – so start brushing up, pal!

I mean, my God. You'd think after the disaster that was them NOT AIRING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM after a terrorist attack last week, that ESPN would maybe cool it with the woke BS. Just for a bit, at least.

But nope. It was full steam ahead during last night's college football semifinal, from the pregame show, to the actual game, to the postgame drool-fest. ESPN needed you to know that, no matter who won the game, a black coach would finally be in the title game.

Now, did you know that a black college football coach had never coached a national championship game? Of course not. Do you care? Of course not. Was it pertinent to the game last night … at ALL?

Of course not!

But buddy, do you think that slowed down Sean McDonough in the booth? Or Desmond Howard before the game on College GameDay? Or Molly McGrath to Marcus Freeman after the game?

OF COURSE NOT!

Roll tape!!!!

We get it, ESPN

I mean, good God. It was insane. I didn't turn the game on until the third quarter because I have two kids who refused to complete bedtime before 10 p.m., so I missed the pregame stuff.

But the in-game nonsense? It was absurd. Notre Dame was literally driving to take the lead late in the third quarter, a huge moment in the game, and freaking Sean McDonough is waxing poetic about Marcus Freeman's skin color.

Sean – we KNOW! We have eyes! We know he's black. It's cool. It's fine. We gotcha. Get to third and short, please.

And Desmond Howard looking at the camera before the game with a straight face and saying he told his kids after Notre Dame's last win that this meant there would be a black head coach in the national title game?

No shot. None. Zero. Zilch. That's a lie, Desmond. There is no chance you had that conversation. You're telling me THAT'S the first thing that came to your mind last week after Notre Dame won? And you had some come-to-Jesus moment with your kids about it? There's just no way. None. Liar.

These people are NUTS!

And then Molly McGrath after that game. Poor Molly. I like Molly. She's hot. She's good at her job. She's a veteran. I'm sure the ESPN nutjobs were yelling in her ear the whole time to remind Marcus Freeman that he was black, so I doubt this was her fault.

But my God. Really? You just had to sit there, with a stupid bowl of oranges behind you, and remind Marcus Freeman about his skin color? And by the way, no mention of the fact that he's also Asian. None. God forbid ESPN mentions another race or ethnicity.

And yes, Freeman's response to Molly was excellent. He's an excellent coach. A smart dude. He might be based, I'm not sure yet.

But he ain't getting caught up in the woke nonsense. Not yet, at least. Lord knows ESPN tried last night. God, did they try. You have to respect the grind, if nothing else.

A big third down for Notre Dame here, game on the line, and by the way, Greg, did you know Marcus Freeman is black? Leonard, back to pass …

Ridiculous. Pathetic. Frankly, embarrassing.

Par for the course for ESPN.