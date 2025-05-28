Livvy Dunne Reveals She Played Through Pain To Shoot SI Cover

Livvy Dunne wasn't about to let an injury stop her from competing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

The former LSU gymnast revealed in an Instagram Reel that she shot her 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue pics while suffering from a painful knee injury. The bikini shoot that would turn her into a cover model required Paul Skenes' girlfriend to get on her knees in the sand to pose.

Did Livvy Dunne complain about the pain? Hell no. She stepped up for her team and the fans.

"Fun fact, I was shooting on a fractured kneecap, so poses like this and the cover shot kind of hurt, but it was honestly so worth it," Dunne announced. In March, the 22-year-old social media icon told her fans it was an avulsion fracture of my patella.

"Little did she know she was shooting her COVER."

Stop and think about athletes who have stepped up for their teams in a time of need.

Think Michael Jordan in the "Flu Game." Think about Terrell Owens playing in Super Bowl XXXIX with a broken leg and torn ligaments.

There was Philip Rivers playing in the 2008 AFC Championship game with a torn ACL.

Who can possibly forget Kirk Gibson pinch-hitting against Dennis Eckersley in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series? The guy could barely walk, but he got out there.

That's just what the best of their eras do for their teams. Livvy Dunne stepping up will be talked about by historians from the OutKick Culture Department for decades from now.

We will never forget.