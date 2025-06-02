Elizabeth Hurley Soaks Her Garden As The Summer Heat Begins To Crank Up, Toasted Ole Miss Fan & Metallica Dale

Quick Rec Ball® update to get the week started

Game 5 (Saturday): Win 19-0

Season record: 4-1

The bad: My lead-off hitter struck out three times & he was just starting to really hit line drives.

The good: This was the most complete game the boys have played. Our starter, our Greg Maddux, got back early from vacation and pitched a complete-game two-hitter with just 73 pitches. He struck out six and walked three batters.

Daddy Ball Report: Screencaps Jr. was in his typical 5th spot in the order and went 2-for-2 with a double, triple, five RBI and two walks. At shortstop, he made two really slick plays on strong throws to first, which was a nice moment of redemption after a poor performance in Game 4 of the season.

Notes:

I picked up the concession stand bill after this one. The boys deserved it. It was a complete game. Pitching, defense, hitting, running the bags, hitting cut-offs.

We have a kid who has suffered five hit by pitches through five games. He was drilled twice in this game.

Our catcher threw out a runner at 2nd with a perfect throw, catch and tag that made me proud. It looked like real baseball.

I can't tell you how nice it was to sit on the patio after this one completely relaxed after a masterful rec ball pitching and defensive performance.

Next up:

The best hitting team in the league & Maddux is at summer camp. It's time for other kids to step up.

Screencaps readers really want me to honor the LSU-Shreveport team for going 59-0

— Drew in Katy, TX was one of a few who requested recognition:

I have no relationship to this team. I’ve never even heard of the college. But any baseball team with a 59-0 record at any level deserves a lot of recognition.

I just found this online as the story picks up a little steam "The NCAA top single-season winning percentages are .914 by Arizona State (64-6 in 1972) in Division I, .939 by Savannah State of Georgia (46-3 in 2000) in Division II and .978 by Trinity of Connecticut (45-1 in 2008) in Division III. The Associated Press contributed to this report. Copyright 2025 Nexstar Media Inc."

— Jon, who graduated from LSU-S, wanted some love:

Give up some love for my alma mater LSU-S (Shreveport), not be confused with LSU-BR (Baton Rouge), for winning the NAIA World Series and having a perfect season of 59 and eaux as we like to say in Louisiana.

Kinsey:

I did see an interesting fact on the LSU-S program: The roster doesn't include a single player who lists a high school as his previous school. The NAIA team was completely built with transfers.

Where are all the high schoolers going to be play if NAIA is full of transfers?

I thought for sure someone would email me about Wright State…SMH…where are all of my Dayton readers?

As a child of the Ron Nischwitz era at Wright State — dad used to send me to Wright State winter camps that typically included George Foster showing up as a guest instructor — I was pumped up to hear about the Raiders' knocking Vandy out of the tournament. The primarily commuter school with no football program, and a basketball program that shows up every 15-20 years, has always taken great pride in its baseball program thanks to Nischwitz.

Things didn't go great in the nightcap, but this is one helluva way to end the season.

What's something that drives you nuts while watching sports?

— Chad R. asks:

What is something that happens during a sporting contest that presses your berserk button? For example, mine would be the refs running to the monitors incessantly in basketball. My anger goes from 0 to 100 in a few seconds whenever that occurs.

Kinsey:

Commercials immediately after a kickoff

Banana Ball

— John from SD writes:

Banana ball is amazing! Made it to the game on Saturday night.

Reaction to that guy who wants me to tell an Instagram model to open an OnlyFans

— Ryan reacts:

You know you’ve made it when you are the chairman of a mowing league, the author of the best column in America, and now an Only Fans pimp.

man I thought my work emails could get obnoxious. I have no clue how you do it, but I appreciate the hell out of it. Gives me a laugh everyday.

And that is it for this first Monday in June. The sun is sorta out, but it's filtered thanks to Canadian wildfire smoke. It's going to hit 80 today and the patio is open.

To those of you who are on vacation, have a great week. To the retirees, have a great week. And for those of us who are working, let's get after it.

