Instagram Star Penny Lane Drops An All-Time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Promo In A Stringed Swimsuit

The 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has arrived. If you were somehow unaware of that fact, the models appearing in this year's issue, like Instagram star Penny Lane, are busy dumping out content all over social media.

The push to promote this year's edition is officially on. The big news from the day is, of course, Salma Hayek ending up on one of the four covers along with Jordan Chiles, Olivia Dunne, and Lauren Chan.

The busty 58-year-old ending up on one of the covers had Joe starting his Tuesday morning off with a well-deserved victory lap over on "America's Best Daily Column," Screencaps.

This has been a moment Joe's been "screaming from the rooftops" about for years now. As he points out, Selma's going to get the attention of those core SI Swimsuit fans.

Speaking of Screencaps and grabbing the attention of the core fans of the swimsuit issue, Penny Lane and her ability to absolutely dominate swimwear is someone who does that too.

Instagram star Penny Lane knows the art of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit promotion

Penny was a regular on Screencaps before becoming a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie. The 29-year-old model is a throwback to the heights of the Kate Upton era.

Making her way up the ranks on social media means she knows a thing or two about promoting. Her stringed swimsuit promo video for the 2025 issue is an all-timer.

Now that's promotion. That's modeling at an elite level. That's pure domination of swimwear. That's making it known that you're eyeing one of those spots on the cover of a future edition.

Will Penny Lane reach the cover of a future edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue? That's a good question. The talent is there.

With a little luck and some more performances like the one she dropped on Instagram on Tuesday, I don’t see why not.