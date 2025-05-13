Salma Hayek Is A 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model, Panthers-Leafs Fan Fight & MEAT

The woke SI swimsuit editors make a genius decision that sure feels like a nod to Screencaps & what I've been screaming from the rooftops for YEARS

See how easy this is, SI?

SI has four swimsuit covers this year: Salma Hayek; Lauren Chan — the token LGBTQI+++ plus-size model to keep the Alphabet Mafia happy; gold medal gymnast Jordan Chiles; and Olivia Dunne.

Guess which swimsuit cover model is going to draw in the core SI swimsuit fan?

Easy answer: Salma.

She's 58, still dumps out bikini content on Instagram and is a sex symbol for Gen X. And she moves the needle on Google. You can throw Salma on The Tonight Show and she's going to resonate. You can throw her on Pat McAfee's show and she's going to be awesome. She can go on any show in America and people from both sides of the political aisle are going to stop and take notice.

This business isn't nearly as hard as some people make it out to be.

Salma kicks Olivia Dunne's ass on Google Trends

All SI had to do here was trust the data. Look at Salma's trend line compared to Dunne, in red, and the Olympic hero who nobody cares about. Then there's the Alphabet Mafia model that people REALLY don't care about.

Folks, I try to make this as easy as possible for brands like SI Swimsuit. I love the iconic brand. The last thing I wanted to see out of the magazine was for it to go woke and go broke.

Thank you to all the Screencaps readers who have believed in my vision all these years to Make America Fun Again and Sane Again. We're winning this war.

Screencaps reader: I saw Doug Flutie pull up to a diner in a Batmobile

— Tim T. writes:

Mrs. T and I were at a Diner on US 1 in Melbourne, Florida when Doug Flutie pulls up in a Batmobile. According to our Waitress, he owns several Batmobiles and a Batsuit snd that he shows up at local car shows in them.

— Kirk B. spotted Herbie in Superior, WI:

Guys, what are you waiting for? BUY the Hori Hori and thank me later when it changes your wife/GF's life

— Retired Army vet Rick in Wisconsin tells me:

Glad to read that your opener went good. My GF's son wants to play next year. Gonna start working with him soon.

My GF doesn't really garden, but says she'd like the Hori Hori. Maybe get one and use it myself.

Weekend consisted of a birthday and mother's day spent on the grill and smoker. Saturday was ribs and pulled pork, moms day was sausage, bacon, steak,eggs and hash browns for breakfast shot gun shells as a snack.

Thanks for the great reads always.

Kinsey:

Rick, listen, you saw what happened to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue above. They finally listened and put Salma Hayek on the cover after I have been banging on the Salma Hayek drum for a decade.

I don't bang on drums just to bang. I bang on drums to wake up the masses.

I'm convinced I was put on Earth to help my fellow humans live better lives whether it's by making the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Great Again or influencing Americans to garden like pros.

Get the Hori Hori, find a small patch of ground, garden it this summer and make the world a more beautiful place.

Trust me.

Before/After using a power rake

— Scott from the NW Chicago suburbs shares:

I meant to send this last Friday morning, but life happens.

Here's the update after a couple weeks of not cutting and hoping the seed would take. We'll I think it was a bit spotty. I can say that the front of the house lawn really benefitted from the power raking. The backyard looks like it will need to be overseeded in the fall (might even have to slit seed it) to get the lawn back to being like the front. You can see from the pictures how long the front lawn grew before the cutting. The backyard was long, too, but it's lacking in the broader grass (Kentucky vs. rye), thus, I'll have to consider the slid seeding method to get the backyard back up to par with the front.

Overall, I'm please with the results up front, the back needs work. We haven't had much rain over the last two weeks and I'm hoping for some this week so I can finally put some fertilizer down. The good thing is I don't have my weeds, so I'm happy about that.

Scott sent me this photo April 22:

The after:

Readers react to Chris Y.'s analysis of Annie Agar

— Richard agrees with Chris Y.'s draft analysis:

Chris Y. nails it. I’d much rather be with hysterical and cute AA than random superhot IG girl. Superhot dims with familiarity.

— Brian in Chandler, AZ says:

I think the simplest answer to why Annie Agar covers her cleavage is that she is quite religious and has modesty. I also think its because of her very strong love for her special needs brother, and she does not want him seeing pictures of her online that show her off like that.

She seems like a wonderful woman and someday a lucky man is going to marry her.

Readers react to scary Kathy Griffin

This is what I posted on Friday. Kathy also complained she can't find men to have sex with.

— Dave D. writes:

It looks like someone cut off Kathy’s head, held it up while dripping blood, and then put it back on her shoulders! (I’ve seen that in a picture somewhere…)



Squirrels Gone Wild!

— Mike N. has a situation at his house:

I heard a bunch of scurrying around in the ceiling above my bed this morning around 5:30am which I knew is never good. Then I heard this big clank when I walked in the backyard. The noise was one of these guys prying off the metal plate the rodent guy installed two years ago.

Besides reinstalling the same plate, does anyone have any more permanent solutions?

Which beers do you recommend in Switzerland?

— Jonathan in Mobile, AL asks:

After reading Lee's reply in the spotted cow beer debate, I realized I need to tap the vast wealth of knowledge of the screencaps community, heck I might even get some recommendations from the T's. I am going to be traveling to Switzerland at the end of month taking my son on a graduation trip and I want to know what beers I need to try while there.

Lee recommended Augustiner Helles and Hacker Pschorr, do any well traveled screencaps readers have any other recommendations of beers I need to try?

Advice for Indy 500 first timers

— IndyHawk says:

Love the Screencaps. Never, ever, do I write an email like this, but in the same Screen Caps you mention "Do Hard Things" and "Indy 500."



Do hard things has been my message to my kids from early on. They all listened and most have incorporated it into their own lives. So thanks to all of Outkick for putting in the work around the message! It shows up in your writing.



But to the main topic - newbie at the Indy 500. What to bring list for the Indy 500 for the standard track seats:

Sunscreen and water - be prepared - rain or shine

Ear plugs - cheap, CVS version is fine. For a newbie - it's a must to watch the first 3 laps without earplugs. The sound is nothing you can imagine. But then after that, ear plugs!

Cooler for INSIDE the track. Yes, you can bring a cooler of whatever in with you - see the website for dimensions and rules. EACH person can bring their own cooler.

Inside the cooler - beers, seltzers, pop, water, food - whatever you'd like that isn't in a glass bottle. Pro-trick - someone in your party packs all the alcohol/drinks in one (or two) of the coolers - better ice up and maximize space. Food in another. For some strange reason a standard turkey sandwich, popped out the cooler between your legs mid-race, becomes the best turkey sandwich you've ever had.

Seat blanket - these primarily metal bleacher seats. Your sitting for hours. Trust me, this is worth it.

Hat - wide brim or ball cap. The worst sunburn you'll ever have is one in your part or bald spot after the Indy 500

There are a million resources for what to bring. This race is incredible if you've never been. The sounds, the size, the number of people, and the time-honored tradition (military proud event).

Venice, Italy

— Eric P. wrote on Friday:

If there’s a better place to wake up than Venice and their version of traffic, I haven’t found it.

Kinsey:

Personally, I'd rather wake up on the beach or in Northern Michigan with the birds chirping knowing I'm about to tackle 36 holes while SUCKING down some of the purest air in the world.

Disclaimer: I've never been to Venice.

######################

