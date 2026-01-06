TV Show That Shocked Viewers In 2025 Gets Major Update, New Preview Is Wildly Intense: WATCH

The first season of "Paradise" took the entertainment world by storm when it premiered in January 2025.

"Paradise" fans now have a flood of information about the second season.

The hit Hulu series premiered in early 2025, and was an immediate success. The show focuses on an apocalyptic event that requires the United States President and a handful of citizens to evacuate to an underground bunker.

However, it was clear from the start that little was as it appeared, and the mystery went incredibly deep, especially about the fate of the outside world.

Fans have been clamoring for new information since the first season ended, and there's now a lot to dig into.

"Paradise" set to return in February.

It was announced in December last month that season two of the series will premiere on February 23, 2026.

Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, James Mardsen and Sarah Shahi are all returning for season two. Shailene Woodley and Thomas Doherty are new additions to the cast for season two.

Fans also appear to have the answer for how many episodes will be in the second season. The show's IMDB page lists eight episodes in season two. That's the exact same number of episodes fans enjoyed in season one.

You can check out the first preview below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There are few series that manage to punch through in a big way. It's not often it happens, but "Paradise" managed to get it done in season one.

It was a complex mystery that played out over multiple time periods – each with its own mysteries and cover-ups.

Episode seven of season one is one of the best single episodes of TV that I've ever seen. It kept viewers on edge from start to finish as we watched the doomsday event unfold.

Legitimate TV excellence at its finest. Now, fans gear up for season two on February 23rd. I'm loving the "It was never just about the bunker" tease.

Indicates there's a lot going on out there that we don't know about.

Do you have a fun theory for season two? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.