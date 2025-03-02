Hit TV Show Stuns Viewers With Deeply Troubling And Violent Episode: REACTIONS

"Paradise" captivated the entertainment world with its latest episode.

The hit Hulu TV series is one of the best shows I've seen in years. It's a complex mystery revolving around the assassination of the President and a doomsday event that changed the world.

The cast is also stacked with Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, James Marsden and Cassidy Freeman.

In an era of Hollywood pumping out remakes and unoriginal ideas, "Paradise" is wildly fun and refreshing.

Latest "Paradise" episode shocks viewers.

*WARNING: SPOILERS BELOW*

The seventh episode aired earlier this week (the season finale is this upcoming Tuesday), and it shined a light on how the doomsday event unfolded.

Specifically, it follows the events that unravel in the White House surrounding President Cal Bradford (Marsden) and his main Secret Service agent Xavier Collins (Brown).

Once the call is made to evacuate to the bunker - where the current timeline plays out - all hell breaks loose in the White House as people realize most won't survive.

It is a brutally dark and violent episode, and likely very accurate to what would unfold in real life if the President had to be evacuated in a doomsday scenario. The episode also revealed a shocking twist.

Bradford never fired the nukes. Instead, he used nuclear football to emp strike the entire planet to fry all electronics to stop a nuclear holocaust. The move sent the planet's technology back 500 years.

It's also revealed that Xavier's wife - long believed to have died in the doomsday event - is possibly alive outside of the Paradise bunker.

The episode is so good and shocking that I've watched it three times already. I think it's annoying my fiancée a bit, but I don't care.

It's that good, raw and harrowing. I'm not alone in my thoughts. Viewers took to Reddit to share their reactions, and the conclusions are clear:

People are in a state of shock by what we watched unfold.

Check out some of the reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

This is easily one of the most disturbing pieces of television I've ever watched. Don't get me wrong, it's in a good way. I'm not saying I don't like it. Just that it's so well done it's legitimately chilling

I made a post just a few minutes ago, saying that the way they depicted the last hours in the White House is incredibly realistic. Trying to keep the secret from everyone that isn’t involved in keeping the secret, and then the sudden realization that those keeping the secret are in danger from every single person around them that they’ve trusted for years. Simply out of fear for their lives and desperation. It’s honestly one of the best episodes of TV I’ve ever seen. Especially on what would be considered "network" television.

Holy f*cking sh*t. That was the best TV I’ve seen in so long. Maybe since The Red Wedding from GOT. I felt every bit of anxiety, fear, urgency, sorrow, anger, and helplessness in tonight’s episode. James Marsden… you’re a bad ass president!

I know the episode just ended, but where are all my nerds? What an episode. F*ck. I still have tears in my eyes.

All of the Emmys. All Of Them. You hear me!!!

F*ck, that was a good episode. I mean, we all knew how it ended (for the most part) but holy sh*t, seeing the breakdown was so powerful. If I weren't sober, I'd be drinking right now because I haven't watched an episode of TV that heavy in a loooong time.

That was the most stressful 57 minutes of television I’ve ever watched

Others have said it, but I'll repeat if, Cal was a good guy. Facing an impossible situation, he really did the best he could. Obviously he was traumatized by it, because he's a good person. But he absolutely made the right calls. Every step of the way, he did everything he could to save as many as he could, and to give those he couldn't save a chance, or at least the chance to die on their own terms with the people they loved. In fact, he didn't do anything Xavier didn't do. Cal lied to Xavier to keep him focused, in order for the evacuation to be successful. How is that any different than what Xavier did to that other staffer? He lied to her and would have kept doing so had Cal not been the one to crack and make that speech. I don't understand how he can be pissed at Cal? The only disappointment is that Sinatra listened to him and left his office. A lot of problems would have been solved had that agent had to kill her right then and there. One thing is for sure, you can tell a lot of her mania has occurred from being in the bunker. Brilliant acting, because, look how timid, and submissive she was on AF1. It was clear, during the evacuation, Cal was in charge and she was along for the ride. But in the present, the roles were completely flipped.

That was cinematic brilliance. The episode should win multiple Emmy’s for multiple categories. James Marsden is the real deal.

I can’t ever imagine the weight that Cal had to live with from that day forward… yeah I can understand how he became a drunk - booze might be the only way to live with yourself at that point.

Damn. That was an intense hour. Kudos to the production team. Getting Bob Woodruff as the anchor added realism. Also, James Marsden deserves an Emmy for that performance.

Perhaps it’s because I’m not a parent, but I would’ve shot Sinatra right in the throat and figure out the rest from there lol.

really off put by sinatra pushing cal to use the missiles, lowkey seems like she wanted nuclear war to ensure no one left (or tried to come into) the bunker

I love Cal and Agent Robinson so much this episode. Robinson was focused and clear-eyed on what had to happen, Cal basically saved humanity. I don’t know what else to say, I’m so tense right now. Best episode of the series thus far. And no weird cover on an 80s song at the end - bonus!

Holy sh*t that was intense

That was perfect. I hate it.

I fully understand why Cal resulted to excessive Alcohol consumption. He was carrying the weight of the leaving millions of people behind.

That was amazing. Watching to day unfold... wow. Sinatra is a massive POS. Her willingness to cover up and kill to keep her pristine bubble for the chosen few is proof. The president's biggest f*ck up that day is not putting a bullet in her.

Great episode or greatest episode? That was horrifying to watch. I haven’t been that on-edge in a long time.

What. An. Episode.

The direction in this episode very very good. The camera was telling multiple stories that the dialogue wouldn't have had time to cover.

Definitely felt like one the staff just watching in horror, helpless. I think what makes this so horrific is how realistic it feels and how the odds are of this happening in our lifetime, as scary as that is to admit. Just one of the most insane gripping episodes for sure.

The entire hour was a masterclass in story telling that rivals anything we've seen in a very long time. It was brutally sad and unnerving. You almost felt sick by the time the credits rolled because we all know it's almost certainly what would happen in real life. Then, I watched it two more times just to go through the pain some more.

Are you watching "Paradise"? Let me know your thoughts on the shocking hour of television at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.