New Murder Mystery Show Is Shocking The Entertainment World

"Paradise" is a must-watch for anyone who loves a complex mystery story.

Basic information:

Streaming site: Hulu

Plot: Paradise is set in a serene, wealthy community inhabited by some of the world's most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high-stakes investigation unfolds.

Cast: Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, James Marsden and Cassidy Freeman.

Episodes: Eight (seven are out as of publication)

"Paradise" is an incredible show.

I was excited to catch "Paradise" after seeing a trailer for it ahead of its release in late January. Unfortunately, I had to delay watching it due to a busy schedule, but that changed Tuesday night when I finally sat down to give it a watch.

I knew that it was about a Secret Service agent and some big conspiracy, but I truly had no idea what I was getting into.

I'm only a few episodes in, and it's nothing short of shocking. It's not just shocking. "Paradise" is one of the most complex mysteries that I've seen in a long time.

On the surface, the story appears to be about USSS Agent Xavier Collins (Brown) protecting President Cal Bradford (Marsden) in retirement.

Bradford is an abrasive and arrogant man, but there's also clearly a deep pain there. The show wastes no time jumping into a tangled web of mysteries when Bradford is found dead by Collins one morning in his residence.

Instead of immediately calling it in, he secures the scene with another loyal agent, noting that once they call it in, they'll be removed and unable to investigate.

This is where the mystery *EXPLODES* with "Paradise." It turns out that nothing is what it seems. The entire situation is more or less an illusion, and nobody is living a peaceful life in an upper-class community.

They're all in an underground bunker made to feel and look like a city, and it's unclear if Bradford was ever truly in control.

Not only is there a mystery about who killed the President while he was in a secure location, but how the hell did the residence of Paradise and the government end up in a massive underground city?

Hollywood has pumped out a lot of truly horrendous ideas and remakes over the past several years. It's incredibly refreshing to see an idea that feels very fresh and is genuinely interesting.

I was glued to the TV through the first few episodes. It felt like a new layer was pulled back every 15 minutes or so, and with every new layer, the complexity only increased.

A lot of the mystery revolves around Samantha "Sinatra" Redmond (Nicholson). She was the world's richest woman prior to whatever event brought down society, and was the key person pushing for the creation of the underground utopia. However, it's also clear she carries a lot of secrets, and Collins believes she's the mastermind behind POTUS' murder.

If you want a truly fun and wild ride, then you have to check out "Paradise." It's the most engaging original series that I've seen in a very long time. Are you already watching? Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.