Best Show On TV Gets Major Update, A-List Star Joins The Cast: DETAILS

"Paradise" fans might not have to wait long at all for season two.

Season one of the incredible Hulu series wrapped up in early March. The show follows the assassination of the President and the hunt for the killer.

However, the show is hardly a traditional murder mystery. It's an incredibly complex and deep thriller that includes plenty of flashback scenes over the course of eight episodes.

Episode seven was one of the best hours of TV I've ever seen, and season one ended with a hell of a cliffhanger.

"Paradise" starts production on season two.

Fans already knew creator Dan Fogelman didn't plan on waiting long to push out season two, and he apparently wasn't kidding.

He announced near the end of March that production on season two is already underway. That means a season two premiere could *POSSIBLY* happen by the end of this year or very early 2026.

That's not the only big news "Paradise" fans have been recently hit with. Hollywood star Shailene Woodley is also joining the cast in a role that's believed to be tied to the season one cliffhanger, according to Deadline.

Specifically, Woodley's "heavy arc is tied to Agent Xavier Collins’ (Sterling K. Brown) mission teed off at the end of the Season 1 finale, with Woodley playing a prominent survivor," according to the same report.

With production underway and a legit star joining Sterling Brown and Julianne Nicholson in the season two cast (hopefully Mardsen is able to return as President Cal Bradford in flashback scenes), everything is lining up for fans to get the same experience we got in season one.

I'll say it again, episode seven - the episode with the reveal of what sparked the doomsday event - is going to win Emmys.

Make sure to follow along here at OutKick for more updates on "Paradise" as we have them, and definitely let me know your thoughts on the hit series at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.