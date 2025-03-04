Hit TV Show Ends Season With Mind-Blowing Twist: REACTIONS

The season one finale of "Paradise" has viewers in a state of shock.

The hit Hulu series follows a complex mystery about the President being assassinated following a doomsday event.

The first seven episodes of the series were spectacular, and the seventh was one of the best hours of television that has ever aired.

The finale dropped Tuesday, and it didn't disappoint at all.

"Paradise" ends season one with insane twist.

There had been some speculation online that Garcia was going to be revealed to be the killer, but that's not what happened.

Not at all.

It turned out to be the librarian - the same man who attempted to assassinate the President in an earlier episode.

It was revealed he was the project manager for the construction of the bunker. Upon finding out the toxins would harm the workers, he tried to raise the alarm and was then barred from the site.

That led to him being radicalized, shooting Cal, ending up in prison - presumably ADX Florence - and then breaking out when all hell broke loose.

After finding someone who looked like him, he killed him and took his identity as the librarian. It was an epic twist that actually was right in front of, to some degree, the entire time if you knew what to look for. It was perfectly written.

The only disappointing part is that Xavier didn't squeeze the trigger when he had the chance to kill Sinatra. Instead, Jane purposely wounded her to pivot attention away and get Xavier out of the room.

His new mission? Get out of the bunker and find his wife (it's revealed around 55 million people survived), and that's what we see in the closing moments as he prepares to fly out. A very nice closing of the loop on his father being a pilot and that background storyline.

Overall, it was an epic reveal and twist. Not only was the librarian the President's killer, but it was a complex reveal that was deeply woven into the fabric of the show over eight episodes. A masterclass in writing. Cal also perfectly set up his son to be the new leader of the bunker with the message he recorded for him on the burned CD. Again, it was all there but just subtly enough that it slipped past most people.

Reddit was also flooded with reactions:

Man - Cal had such a horrible last day on earth. He totally didn’t deserve that.

This is NOT the direction I thought it would go, but I’m here for it

Seeing fear in a billionaire's eyes like that gives me so much schadenfreude

The plot twist is delicious. I love how this show in the openers introduces you to characters that we haven’t paid attention to before and then makes you care about them

Such a good twist. Nobody suspected the guy who already tried to assassinate Cal.

Poor Cal

I love the brains of everyone who guessed the librarian without even realizing what the connection would be! but if you think of it, a working class person pulling a luigi makes more sense than literally anything else, I love it

The librarian murdered somebody, took somebody’s identity, killed the president just to take his own life. Went out sad.

The killer being the same guy who tried to assassinate Cal on the White House lawn years ago was a very well executed twist. And he was hiding in plain sight.

Why is no one talking about how President Baines finally stood up and took charge??? There are so many directions that could go. Sinatra saying "I didn't pick you so you could make decisions" had me believing that he was just a neurotic puppet. But now that he went and did that and wrangled the gazillionares, the idea that Baines could lead paradise to rebuild in honor of his wife's family has me wondering...

HA. So the VP finally grows a backbone

I was hoping it would be some big reveal showing Cal orchestrated all this, but man is it heartbreaking seeing that it was just another person blaming him for everything that went wrong and he never bothered to correct anyone because of the guilt. In Episode 1 his ex wife told Xavier that Cal idolized him because he always did the right thing so effortlessly, in retrospect it was because he was struggling so much trying to do the right thing and feeling helpless or like a failure. The man just wanted to be a teacher :(

ALSO! The number of you who knew the cheese fries were important! They weren't important in *quite* the way most of you thought, but they were seriously important .... again, I'm impressed, you clever things, you!

Now it makes more sense why the builder uniform was displayed like an artifact in the middle of the library.

The grief Cal’s son feels I never want to experience. Love on your people while they’re here. You never know what you have until it’s gone.

The library’s feature exhibit is about the miners/builders. A topic that you would think the powers of the bunker would want to avoid at all costs.

The killer didn’t just come out of nowhere and yet I was still surprised. It was great. No notes.

I agree! Last week was the perfect build up to this episode. I loved it!

I enjoyed it. It kept me interested to the very end and the pacing was good.

LOVED IT SO MUCH!! They don’t make tv like this anymore!!!

One of the best parts of the series is how they make you hate the President so much…..until it's revealed throughout the series that he was actually a solid guy. He tried to do the right thing *MULTIPLE* times, and ultimately paid for it with his life.

There's a serious argument to be made that the President is the most tragic character of the series.

Overall, it was nothing short of spectacular television. It's one of the rare instances of Hollywood actually dropping an original story that was fresh and exciting the entire time. Now, we sit and wait for season two. I truly can't wait for it after the ride that was season one. Have some thoughts on the series? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.