Hit TV Show's Ending Leaks Online? Complex Theory Goes Viral

Is the ending of "Paradise" already out on Reddit?

The hit Hulu series is the clear front-runner for the best show of 2025. It's a very complex mystery about the President being murdered, and there's just one episode left in the first season. It will come out Tuesday.

The internet is fired up following episode seven, which felt like a movie. It was unbelievably dark, unnerving, violent and ominous as we watched a doomsday event unfold.

I couldn't look away from the TV, and watched the episode several times.

Hell, I was at a bar to watch the Wisconsin/Michigan State game Sunday, and random people overheard my conversation and joined in. The show has turned into a force to be reckoned with, and it's time for the big reveal to happen.

The season one finale - "The Man Who Kept the Secrets" - should be an epic ride, and there are plenty of theories being debated about who is the killer. One popped up on Reddit Monday, and it's the most thorough breakdown that I've seen so far.

The post is in its entirety below. Give it a read, and then we'll get into it:

"Feel free to poke holes in this theory, but I think there are 3 key players that’ll surface in the finale. Here’s my long winded take:

The Murderer - Mike Garcia

The Mastermind - Dr Torabi

"The Man Who Kept the Secrets" (episode title) - The Librarian

Summary: Off-duty Garcia attacks Cal while he’s on the balcony. He’s dressed as one of the gardeners. He hits him once, and Cal drops or throws the tablet. Garcia doesn’t realize this and goes searching for the tablet as Cal crawls inside and marks the X on the cigarettes. Unable to find it, Garcia strikes him again and escapes from the balcony. He looks for the tablet outside, but has to bail when he detects Presley. Garcia was sent by Dr Torabi.

Here’s why, starting in chronological order of events (not necessarily order of the episodes):

Episode 7:

We hear X ask Agent Rainey whether Garcia is on the Versailles list. He says he has no idea.

When X talks to Garcia about getting his wife to the Air Force base, Garcia is frustrated that they moved Jenkins from her post. Garcia says "I need her" and that "she’s coordinating the helicopters"

I don’t think Garcia was meant to go to the bunker, but Jenkins was helping him hitch a ride to sneak in. First indication that Garcia might be disgruntled. It could also explain why his DNA wasn’t in the system, assuming we believe Sinatra on that

Unrelated to the theory but interesting:

When X approaches Garcia he is watching a TikTok of someone showing off his bunker bracelet. He comments that his sister "got hers a week ago". If this event was pretty sudden, how were some people getting their government-issued tracker bracelets a week before the tsunami?

We also see on his computer screen someone speculating that there’s also a bunker in the Northern Alps

Episode 1

Brooks & Rainey had the perimeter shift during the night of the murder. Billy had the interior shift. Garcia was on duty earlier that day, and brought pozale. Garcia knew he’d eat the pozale because he’s familiar with Billy’s tendency to eat everything in the fridge like a "filthy animal", but also knows he "has the stomach of a 14yo Amish girl".

While initially reviewing the surveillance footage with X, Garcia mentions that X and the president talked for a long time. He then says "that guy (the president) has said only 4 words to me since I got down here". Another clue as to his feelings about the president.

When X asked who was on the premises that night, Garcia mentioned it was "just the usuals - the gardeners, and us". He specifically calls out that the gardeners were on site, as if it’s totally common place that they’d be there after dark.

When reviewing the tapes a second time with X, Garcia points out that Billy falls asleep and someone pauses the video. Garcia knows that Billy and Jane have a tendency to do this, giving him a window to attack. Garcia knew either his pozale or them playing Wii was going to keep him incapacitated or distracted enough to give him time.

Garcia then explains "At 12:13, cameras come back online. A minute later, Billy wakes up. An hour later, I show up for my shift with fresh coffee". Him emphasizing the coffee stood out as odd to me. As if trying to establish an alibi at a coffee shop or something

He then points the finger at Jane for not noticing anything because she’s "a little young, and a little inexperienced". He easily misdirects attention away from himself to Billy and Jane

As the surveillance tech, Garcia knows all, sees all. He knows where camera blind spots are. He knows the other agents patrol routes, and their behavioral patterns. No one has better opportunity than Garcia.

Episode 6

We find out Garcia was in the Navy Seals for 5 years. He’s more athletic and skilled than you’d expect from the surveillance tech

In this episode we also see the gardener fleeing the scene. Garcia may have been looking for the tablet in the bushes but got spooked by Presley. He would’ve known how to avoid the patrol officers, but Presley was a wild card

Dr. Torabi

We know she is as invested in the success of the city as Sinatra is. She just wants stability. We know she’s Cal’s therapist. In episode 3 she explains to X that he was drunkenly stumbling around her office in his bathrobe. She knows he’s unraveling and maybe he mentions he’s going to reveal some destabilizing information to the public. She needs the tablet to understand what Cal knows.

The Librarian

He’s been a little suspicious from the beginning. Cal is in the library the day of his murder, and then when Jeremy is there days later he says "I appreciate you taking advantage of this place, most people never set foot in here". But, his dad had just been there. Why wouldn’t the librarian say something? He then encourages Jeremy to check out the exhibit on "bunker design".

I think the Librarian stumbled on the notebook Cal left and now knows everything. After realizing the 6 digit number that Cal left is a Dewey Decimal number, X will go to the library, read the journal, and be directed to the "bunker design" exhibit by the librarian, as Jeremy had been. It’ll be revealed that there are some kind of emergency explosive built into the dome in case they need to be evacuated or protect against an invasion. This was foreshadowed in episode 6 when Rainey said "You telling me we got RPGs stashed somewhere around here?"

In the finale trailer, we see Xavier staring up at something in the library, and also an explosion outside of the dome. This is likely how they are going to escape to find Xavier’s wife.

Anyway, this could be wrong in every possible way. Still thought I’d share since I hadn’t heard anyone else mention Garcia. We’ll see very soon!"

Now, I want to say that I do not have any inside information at all. I'm in the dark like the rest of you, and I'm enjoying the ride.

However, I will say that the theory above making waves online seems pretty bulletproof. On the surface, I can't find any flaws or obvious holes.

Garcia being the killer isn't just possible, but it's also believable given the access he had to the President's residence.

The theory also perfectly explains why Garcia's DNA wasn't in the system if he wasn't an original Versailles member.

There's also a common theory I've seen a lot online that it's Marsha, Cal's secretary. That's a big stretch for me. We know she was horrified to be left behind in the evacuation. But she's a secretary. We're required to believe that she somehow survived the doomsday event *AND* then turned into some kind of operator to break into the bunker.

I'm willing to buy into a lot of theories, but the idea secretary is somehow capable of assassinating the President inside of a secret bunker seems like one hell of a stretch.

The Garcia theory certainly makes a lot more sense. I'm also intrigued by the angle the librarian could have secretly been compiling information and learned the truth. He's been subtly hanging out a lot in the background without the audience noticing.

Will the theory turn out to be correct? Will it be wrong? We'll find out Tuesday, but on the surface, it's hard to see many holes in it. The Reddit user deserves a beer if they nailed it before the rest of the world could figure it out. That takes some serious skills. Either way, I'll be locked and loaded Tuesday to watch it all unfold. Hit me with your theories at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.