Paige Spiranac Uses Her Chest To Illustrate How To Properly Fix A Ball Mark

Paige Sprianac is boots on the ground on a slow Saturday in June, answering decades-old questions on golf course etiquette.

And this ain't your daddy's typical Jack Nicklaus instructional video. No offense to Jack, by the way, but Paigeviews knows how to make the fellas LISTEN.

There's a big to-do going on in the golf world right now about fixing ball marks on the green. It's a pet peeve of any golfer worth their salt. You finally make it onto the green, and BAM – you've got a divot the size of Chicago sitting between you and the hole.

Now, people ignoring their marks doesn't bother me, mainly because I'm just happy when I actually make it to the green. By the time I get there, I'm so annoyed and angry at myself for being a terrible golfer, that an unkept mark is the least of my worries.

But, for good golfers out there, it's a pain in the ass.

Naturally, Paige Spiranac took this opportunity to teach everyone a valuable lesson:

Paige Spiranac does it again!

See? It's easy, fellas. It took Paige, what? 15 seconds to figure it out? Why can't you? Be better. Do better. Act like you've been there before.

Another masterclass here from Paige. She's the undisputed queen of the golf influencing world, and it's for reasons like this. It's a slow Saturday in June. The dead of summer (actually just the start, but you know what I mean). There's nothing going on today beyond Game 1 of the CWS, which doesn't start until tonight.

So, naturally, Paige is out in the field creating #content for people like me who need to figure out a way to jog the algorithm so I can get paid. Like always, our girl delivered. Using your boobs to solve problems on the golf course? Brilliant. Godspeed to that tee.

Anyway, let's all get out on the course, enjoy a round of golf in the 100-degree temps, shank some shots, pound some beers, and fix some ball marks.

See you out there!