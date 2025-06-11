Paige Spiranac Uncorks A Hall Of Fame Heater From Her Pool Ahead Of The US Open

Does Paige Spiranac still have her fastball, or what?

You know, we don't do a ton of Paige Spiranac stuff anymore around here. And it's not because she's not worthy, because, believe me, she is.

Paige still has her fastball. It's probably the best it's ever been, if I'm being honest. But, she's also a veteran. She was the influencer back in the day before all these copy-cats came along. She walked so others could run.

Frankly, it's more a sign of respect that we don't pump out 14 Paige Spiranac stories a day anymore. She's our ace. We expect to get seven shutout innings out of her every five days.

It's like when Pedro would strike out 15 batters a night back in the day. At some point, you just start to expect it and become numb to it.

But every once in a while, Pedro would do something insane – like toss Don Zimmer around like a rag-doll. That was worth a story. When the greats do unbelievable things, we write about them, no matter how long they've been in the league.

That's what we had Wednesday afternoon with Paige, who pumped out maybe her greatest hit in a while on the eve of the US Open:

Paige Spiranac gets us ready for the US Open

Yeah, like I said, Paige still has her fastball. It's clearly as dialed in as it's ever been. Again, we don't go to the Spiranac Well a ton anymore, but this heater deserved a second look.

Plus, I'd be remiss if I didn't help push her summer deal! Fifty percent off until Labor Day? I mean, come on. You weren't getting that in Biden's economy.

Thanks, Trump!

Anyway, I think we're in for a big weekend of #content out of Oakmont. The roughs are insane. The fairway and greens are lighting fast. There's talk of an all-time Scottie Scheffler performance brewing.

A lot of action is coming our way over the next few days. Paige has set the bar high here. Can't wait to see what's next.

Let's play some golf.