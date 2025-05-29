Paige Spiranac Dumps Out News Of Her New Golf Job That Is 'Next Stage' Of Her Career

Paige Spiranac says she was completely "blown away" by what she found with the Grass League, a new high-stakes Par 3 golf tour to the point where she's joining the team.

The world's No. 1-ranked golf influencer, as named by the OutKick Culture Department, took to YouTube on Thursday to make the big announcement that she has a new job. Contract details weren't discussed, but Paige says she has a new job and it's one that she thinks could have staying power.

"I will be focusing on brand development, fan engagement, marketing, content strategy, seeking out new talent, team owners and acquiring sponsorship," Paigeviews told fans of her new role. "I feel like this is the next stage of my career. But don’t you worry, this will not take away from anything else I’m currently doing, it’s only going to add to it."

Grass League says its events will consist of teams divided by regional markets and incorporate team ownership groups which sure sounds like Tiger and Rory's TGL and what LIV Golf is cooking up.

Oh, and there's real money in the Grass League.

And women!

Alison Lee, who played 10 years on the LPGA Tour, has made $20,000 playing in the Grass League. She's 8th on the money list. Billy Hanes, a Buffalo native, who has a +1.5 handicap, and his Tampa Bay Swamp Dawgs teammate Dan Buchner are the current money leaders with $43,143 in earnings. Buchner made 44 cuts on the PGA Canada Tour over his career for a total of $85,000.

Spiranac, who turned 32 in March, believes this league is happening at the perfect time in her career as she looks to what comes after the bikini calendars and the cleavage Instagram photo stage of life.

"I have realized that I want more for myself the last couple of years with this strength and confidence that I have. I'm so proud of the business that I've built," Paigeviews continued.

But, she adds, that for much of her career, she's been playing defense.

"I basically woke up one day and I was like, my longevity in the business that I built speaks for itself. I have a talent of marketing and brand development and I want to do something with that," she noted.

"Yes, my brand is sexy, it's cheeky, it's fun. I play into that, but I also have so many good ideas of what golf could be. I just feel like there's so much untapped potential for me."

Enter the Grass League.

Wait, is this the end of a Paigeviews era?

NO!

"Here's the best part: You get even more content and even more ME," the world's No. 1 promised.

She's even going to be playing in the Grass League.

"This is a win for everyone. Mostly for you," our Queen concluded.