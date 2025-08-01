Paige Spiranac Wears PJs That'll Have Boob-Hating Libs Sweating, Kay Adams Turns On Target & Kamala Said What?

Welcome to August! Our first football Friday of the season. The Libs let us get here. Sure, the market is in the shitter today, but it's not how we start, it's how we finish. We'll check back in a month to see how it shakes out.

For now, though, we press forward. We had football last night. The Red Sox broke my heart, again, yesterday. Trump absolutely nailed Tua's last name. Kamala was in her bag on Colbert's show. We're rolling in #content today. Let's finish the week strong.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where we curl up in bed with Paige Spiranac and see where the rest of the day takes us.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a loaded week of #content, Hilary Duff is making the internet rounds, everyone is pissed at the new NFL first down marker (shocker), and Kay Damn Adams went shopping in a picnic dress to grab her some Oreos.

What a heater from Queen Kay. And it's only Aug. 1! I think we're in for a special fall.

Grab you an ice-cold Busch Latte to start the first weekend of August, and settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

What do y'all WANT!?

First off – we nailed our first bet of the 2025 NFL season. I gave out the over yesterday, and there was absolutely no sweat involved. That game had over written all over it from the opening fumble, and we never looked back. What a way to start August!

Now, here's what I don't understand … why is everyone bitching about the new ABS technology to correctly judge a first down? We bitched and moaned for MONTHS about the chain gang last year. We complained every single Thursday, Sunday and Monday about how horrible the refs were.

I know I certainly did, because it became a routine Friday morning blog for me after a Thursday night game.

There was constant outcry over it, and it was all justified. So, the NFL actually did something about it, and brought in the technology we were all begging for …

… and then everyone shit on it last night:

What a week of #content!

OK, so, I sort of get it. Our biggest problem was never the method of measuring, but more the method of where to spot the ball. That was usually the issue, right? The chain gang had nothing to do with the result. They were just the messengers, really.

Still, we're already bitching on July 31st? I guess I'm not all that surprised given I lost my shit on the league last year when they unveiled the stupid new kickoff in the Hall of Fame game.

And by the way, I forgot about it AGAIN until I saw it last night, and immediately got angry. I don't think I'll ever like it.

Some things, like the pitch clock in baseball, grow on you as time wears on. I don't see that happening with the stupid kickoff format. It just looks like something a liberal came up with. I can't get on board with it.

OK, let's get to some of the best #content from a big final week of August. Here's a guy bats leadoff today!

Kay's training camp (de)tour, decoding Kamala & Paige auditions for American Eagle

What a week! Ending July strong. Expect anything different? Couple takeaways …

1. Everyone is raving about this Naked Gun reboot. Wanna hear a secret I'm not proud of? I've never seen the original. I know. Sad.

2. Hilary Duff is only 37, for those wondering.

3. How miserable are Twins fans today? Slightly more miserable than Red Sox fans, I'd imagine. Only slightly, though. Craig Breslow is such a simp.

4. Rich Rod back in Morgantown just feels right.

I wrote about the glory days of West Virginia football this morning, but I'll rehash 'em here for nostalgia purposes. I LOVED the mid-2000s Big East days. Pat White and Steve Slaton vs. some unbelievable Louisville and Rutgers (!!!) teams? THIS was PEAK college football:

Those were the days. What a time.

OK, let's rapid-fire this class into the first big weekend of August. First up? Make that back-to-back classes for Kay Adams as her summer training camp thirst tour continues!

That's our girl! Nobody does a training camp tour quite like Kay Adams. She's a Queen for a reason, you know. She's in Charlotte today, by the way, and I hear Charlotte resident SeanJo may be running some intel for us. Stay tuned.

Next? From maybe the hottest girl on TV to the dumbest … let's check in with Kamala Harris as we near the one-year anniversary of her ass-kicking!

I mean, my God. What the hell did she just say? I'm so confused. She had 10 months to come up with an answer, and that's what she pumps out? I truly don't know what any of that means.

What system? Seriously, what the hell is she talking about?

Also … how much of a bitch is Stephen Colbert? Let's just call a spade a spade here. He's such a beta. "Are you maybe waiting for another office that might be …"

He's just giddy as a school-girl at the thought of Kamala Harris running for president again. And guess what? So are we! That's what these idiot Dems don't get.

We would LOVE Kamala to run again. But only to see JD Vance embarrass her. They legitimately think she'd have a chance. That's how far up their own asses they are.

Amazing. God, I love them. The best.

OK, that's it for today – and this week! It started with Sydney Sweeney and American Eagle turning on half of America and pissing off the other half, and we're gonna end it with Paige Spiranac doing the same.

Take us home, Paigeviews!

