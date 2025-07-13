Paige Spiranac Bounces Around The Golf Course, Kylie Jenner Models Bikinis & A Mountain Lion In Rochester

The world's No. 1 ranked golf influencer is back on the course doing what she does best.

Derrick Lewis does it again

Derrick Lewis, aka The Black Beast, earned himself another knockout victory on Saturday night at UFC Nashville. That adds to his UFC record and puts the number at 16.

He needed less than a minute to put an end to the main event and stop Tallison Teixeira, who was previously unbeaten. It was Lewis' first time stepping into the octagon in 2025.

Lewis didn’t put Teixeira to sleep, but he did land some big shots to drop his 6'7" opponent and send him into a couple of days of walking around in a fog.

But the knockout win, his third in his last four fights, is only part of the Derrick Lewis experience. His after-fight antics are some of the best in the UFC.

Lewis took off his shorts and his cup after the win and threw them into the crowd. He went over to Teixeira's corner, lifted his leg and marked his territory.

He received a call from Trump as he was getting his hand raised in the middle of the octagon, and he mooned the crowd.

It was a textbook electric performance from start to finish. And that included a promise of some "ground and pound" for his wife to help celebrate the win.

Derrick Lewis is an absolute legend. We need more main events with the total package he brings to the table when he steps into the octagon.

This is why you call security before you fire someone

It's also why you fire them at the beginning of their shift. A hotel employee was, according to the caption on her meltdown, fired after working the graveyard shift.

They even let her set up the breakfast bar before informing her that her services would no longer be needed. That's a shitty thing to do.

But if you're going to do it, you need a security escort lined up because that breakfast bar isn’t going to make it after. She's already been fired.

What are they going to do? Dock her last paycheck for making a mess and destroying some of the breakfast bar accessories. Something tells me it's worth it.

It isn’t her finest moment, but at least she feels a little better after working her entire shift before being fired. Which, again, is a pretty shitty move by the hotel.

You live and you learn. I doubt whoever did the firing will be pulling a security-less post-shift firing after that performance and a ruined breakfast bar.

A possible mountain lion sighting and an incredible eyewitness interview

Is there a mountain lion on the loose in Rochester, New York? According to an eyewitness, who delivered an incredible interview, there is.

There's some dark footage to back up his story, but bat-wielding Curtis Jones describes what he witnessed better than any video of a dark wild cat roaming the streets can.

"After I see the people run, I just see something big, just walking just right over there, it went right over there I swear, I promise you, it went right over there. And it said 'rawr,' and I just kept walking," Jones said.

"I seen it, seeing me, see it, so in my head I'm like, 'Nah, I got to go man, I'm out.'"

Grilling content

- Homebrew Bill writes:

Ribs, chicken, and brats from Homebrew Bill. Pairing it with sweet corn and potatoes. Cheers, my friend.

PSA

- Homebrew Bill writes:

Hey Sean,

You're all about the grilling content so I wanted to put this out there. Last night I had to change out the propane tank on my grill. Problem is the replacement tank has been in the hot garage for a while. When I hooked it up to the regulator and hose and lit the grill there was a small leak and I wound up needing to get the fire extinguisher out. I got it out fast enough that my grill is okay, just some melted plastic on the tank. But it could have been a lot worse.

I'll be getting a replacement extinguisher this weekend. I've been using a grill for over 40 years, and this is the second time I've needed to use an extinguisher.

That's all. Homebrew Bill

SeanJo

Grilling content and a PSA. Thanks, Bill, for both. The meat, prior to the leak-induced near disaster, looks fantastic as it always does.

Now to the fire. I'm glad it wasn’t much worse, and you were able to put it out before the grill took on some serious damage. It's a good reminder to have a fire extinguisher nearby.

Smoking

- Myron writes:

Thanks for the shout out on the cream cheese peppers but the shot guns are the real star. Manicotti noodle stuffed with ground pork and cheese mixture, than wrapped with bacon and smoked at 259 for 2 hours. Grease in the bacon softens the noodle and the result is meat eater delight.

More Smoking

Sean did steak one night and Ken Rollins meatloaf the next. Love smoking.

SeanJo

Myron, you're doing incredible work with the smoker. The meat looks great. The shotguns sound awesome and the reason I mentioned the cream cheese peppers is that I'm a huge fan of those and don’t eat them nearly as often as I should.

Keep the meat coming!

Canuck Golfer

- Paul from St. Paul writes:

Seanie,

There are people in the world who just lack awareness of themselves, their behavior, and their capabilities…. This toad is one of them, and his buddy was so plowed he couldn't muster anything more than "leave him alone". I've been blottoed before back in the younger days, but always had enough sense to retain a modicum of judgment, sense, and timing when things started to take a turn for the worse in these situations.

The solution would have been to apologize for the slow-play and invite the other group to just play through them. This exchange seemed to take forever, so evidently there weren't other golfers even pressing Tarnasky's group, so if anyone had any sense at all, you avert the whole dispute by letting them play through….

It's amazing what a bit of common sense can produce in any given situation.

Best,

PCA

StP, Mn.

SeanJo

Paul, when you're right you're right, and you often are. This guy clearly didn’t know when to back down or when to take the loss. Although he has now come out and issued an apology for letting his mouth run faster than his brain.

In one of the least surprising twists in the apology video, and I'm sorry ahead of time to anyone who does this, but you can tell a lot about a guy who does, he's a tuck the tops of his ears into his hat guy.

Draw your own conclusions about that.

Draw your own conclusions about that.

