West Virginia Coach Rich Rodriguez Flabbergasted By How Soft College Football Players Are

I'm so happy Rich Rodriguez is back at West Virginia. It just feels right, right? It's such a heavy dose of nostalgia for me, I don't even know where to begin.

Can we bring Pat White and Steve Slaton back while we're at it? God, those were the days. The mid-2000s Big East days of college football were just electric. ELECTRIC. WVU and Louisville just fighting it out for a spot in the BCS title game. Mix in a little RUTGERS, too? My God.

Remember in 2006 when they all finished in the top-12? Amazing. Man, we had it so good. Now they're in three different conferences, inexplicably. Sad.

Anyway, back to Rich Rodriguez. He's BACK in Morgantown this season after a decade away, and it's very evident that he's bringing that 2005 attitude with him.

Look away, Libs!

Rich Rodriguez is right on everything here

Whoaaaaaaaaaaaaa Nellie! Yes! That's #MyCoach! This is how we get the Mountaineers back to the top, baby. Unless the aforementioned Pat White and Steve Slaton suddenly walk back through that door – they're not – then you're gonna have to toughen these soft Gen-Zers up a bit if you want to compete in the Big 12.

And that's what Rich Rod is doing here. It's, frankly, what Nick Saban struggled with towards the end, and why I think he ultimately left.

How these college football coaches survive in this current NIL landscape, I'll never know. Hell, how they survive in the current social media landscape, I'll never know. TikTok must drive Rich Rod CRAZY. I actually know it does, because he banned his players from dancing on that stupid app earlier this year.

Gee, I can't imagine why he's going on a rant about how soft his players are on July 31st, when he had to BAN THEM FROM DANCING ON TIKTOK not four months ago.

He's right, by the way. About all of it. College football players at big-time universities are treated like kings. You might as well be at the Four Seasons. You get the best of everything. The best food. The best doctors. The best facilities. They're not even legally allowed to work you that hard anymore, AND you get paid millions.

What a life. It is a fantasy land, and one that won't last long for most.

So enjoy it, fellas. I'm serious. Live it up and leave it all out on the field. Maybe win a few games along the way. Burn some couches.

God, we need college football back. At the very least, we need to get that damn ice cream maker working STAT.