Paige Spiranac Drops Content From The Course, Lacey Jane Brown Goes Horns Up & The Florida Gators Are Down Bad

What a Saturday of College Football

Sure, it's Week 1 and most College Football teams are getting their seasons started with games they know they're going to win. So what? That's not the point.

The point is, the stands are packed and football is back. Week 0 was a nice dip of the toe, but on Saturday we jumped all in and it was awesome.

There were surrender cobras, guys in costumes, and even guys in costumes striking the surrender cobra pose. There was disappointment in The Swamp and the first beer snake of the season.

There was insanity everywhere and it was fantastic.

One of the best moments took place during the Voluntary Reaction postgame call-in show following Tennessee's cupcake victory 69-3 over Chattanooga.

A fan thought he could get away with calling into the show instead of helping his wife's dad with something around the house. He was wrong and his wife can be heard giving him an earful during his call.

"Get off the damn sports radio, it doesn’t matter to your family. It’s a loser situation. My dad needs your help…I’m so done with you," she can be heard saying.

What a moment. What a start to the football season. We've still got games on the schedule before the end of the Labor Day Weekend. Fire up the grills, grab something cold to drink and enjoy.

Fall decor

- Gen X Warren M writes:

Hey SeanJo,

Thought I’d quickly email about fall decor. When you live in South Florida and deal with a few recent high pressure systems (good for deflecting storms, but it gets hotter), any kind of ‘fall’ is a relief.

My wife and probably most in Florida love and miss fall (she’s from Michigan), so she’ll decorate after Labor Day. So I guess we’re on Team Zach Dean there. By October 1, it’s Halloween stuff which the neighborhood kids love to see, and we hand out Snickers every year, hopefully ensuring our home doesn’t get TP’d.

I noticed fall decor, candles, and beer styles being released in late July, which is actually always when they come out. Makes more sense to put that out in mid- to late-August, but what do I know? My wife said she was impressed that most fall fashion is only just now being released.

Thanks for another great Sunday Screencaps!

SeanJo

I get it Warren. As someone who is married to a woman who loves fall, I usually won't fight too hard once Labor Day rolls around. She gets out decorations and a million different fall scented candles.

That's an unwritten rule around here, and she crossed it with the bags of fall candy with so much summer left. I can't in good conscience help her dig the decorations out this year.

Not after a violation so egregious. This year she's on her own for the fall. We'll see how it goes when it's time to dig out the Halloween decor.

Beef, it's what's for dinner...

- Tony A writes:

Good evening SeanJo

After a long week, having some work done on the house yesterday, and some errands today; time for a nice meal to finish up the week/weekend. Stopped by the store on the way home and found these beauties (on sale!) in the meat case. I couldn't refuse, and you can see the rest.

Just a nice simple rub, rendering the fat a little, then grilling these babies up. It's just my wife, daughter, and me tonight; so there's plenty to go around (dibs on the 4th steak!). Working on some loaded baked potatoes while the steaks are finishing/resting.

Thanks for cranking out the great content!!

SeanJo

This is awesome Tony. This is what grilling season is all about. There's nothing better than finishing up a long week with some meat on the grill.

I know the clock is ticking for a lot of you on grilling season. When the temps start to dip, so do the numbers of times you pull out the grill. Hopefully, a lot of you are taking advantage of the long weekend and hitting those grills hard.

Brittany Mahomes like/dislike

- Alex R writes:

Sean,

Read the Bhomes article and I don't think she is adding to her haters, I think she is shifting her haters. Until this recent incident I couldn't stand her, she came across as entitled, spoiled and obnoxious (If she was in Philly she would have been normal). Maybe it was a little bit because I can't stand the Chiefs because of the bandwagon they created and also the whole Tswizzle stuff, but I digress.

I am more impressed now that she had a opinion which brought the heat from the lib and swizzles and instead of bowing and asking Taylor for forgiveness she Steve-Austin-double-middle-finger to them all. Now I do lean to the right but I am no Trump crazy. But that is impressive in this day and age and it also lends to me granting her a reprieve in my view of her. I still wish all failure to the Chiefs but she can do her thing and I will likely let it slide (like she cares what I think obviously lol).

On the other side, do we think that T Swift will still hang with her this season at the games after this and is the NFL pissed that they may lose their "New Viewers" because this drives T Swift away and all her swizzles won't watch anymore?

Interesting to think about going into the season next week.

SeanJo

For those who missed it, Mrs. Mahomes dared to like a Trump post on social media. The lunatics, who don't allow anything other than what they believe, and the Swifties went after her.

To her credit, she didn’t back down. There was no phony apology. She doubled down then said that she doesn't give a f*ck what people have to say about her anymore.

I'm with you Alex. Not a big Brittany Mahomes guy, but she has started to chip away at that, and it has nothing to do with who she supports or doesn’t support.

Levis Girlfriend

- Dale A writes:

Did you notice that she looks eerily similar to Steve McNair’s killer/girlfriend? Probably too much. Thanks for all the great articles.

All My Best

SeanJo

I didn't notice the resemblance until you pointed it out. I completely forgot what Steve McNair's girlfriend looked like, but after a really quick Google search it's crazy how much Will Levis' new girlfriend looks like her.

I believe her

A 28-year-old woman who says her car broke down during a trip from Louisville to Evansville told police in Indiana that Kanye West told her "telegraphically" to steal a car.

She was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. No word on whether police have reached out to Kanye as part of their investigation or not.

------------

Enjoy the rest of the Labor Day weekend. There are a couple of games on over the next two days. Hit the grill and keep sending in anything and everything to sean.joseph@outkick.com.

