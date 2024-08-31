Will Levis Has Revenge On His Mind For Draft Day Prank Caller As Girlfriend Prepares For Week 1

Will Levis revealed a new wrinkle this week in his slide out of the first-round during the 2023 NFL Draft. Not only did the Tennessee Titans quarterback not get selected in the opening round, he received a prank call from a random number during the 29th pick.

The mayonnaise connoisseur made the revelation during an appearance on the Bussin' With the Boys podcast. And if the prank caller thought they got off scot-free, they have another thing coming. Levis saved the number and is plotting his revenge.

"I was waiting on maybe a phone call and I think at pick 29, I get a phone call from somebody. It was a prank call from somebody," Levis said. "Random number. I still have the number saved. I’ll find them someday."

The unknown prank caller just laughed at Levis before hanging up. That was the final nail in the coffin of his rough Draft Night experience. He added, "I literally got off the phone and I said, 'Let's go guys.'"

Obviously, things worked out for Levis following that rough night. He was drafted in the second-round and is heading into his second season with the Titans as their starter.

Off the field, things worked out for Levis as well. He rebounded from the split from longtime girlfriend Gia Duddy with The Bachelor alum Victoria Fuller.

Fuller hit her first training camp and is ready for her first NFL regular season action. She shared a gallery of "things that make me happy" and wouldn’t you know it, Mr. Mayonnaise was included.

Fuller might be a rookie in terms of the NFL, but she pulled off a veteran move here. She tagged Levis in a post right before the season gets started.

It's a veteran move and a smart one. She's clearly been in the film room this off-season preparing for her first season in the league. Showing up to training camp is one thing.

Tagging the Titans quarterback in a post prior to the season makes it official. There shouldn’t be any confusion from anyone while the Titans are on the road this season.

It's a long season. Best of luck to Levis and Fuller.