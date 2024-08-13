Will Levis Partners With Hellman's Mayonnaise, Creates Hilarious Ad

As soon as Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis announced that he liked to put mayonnaise in his coffee (which might have been a joke, we're still unclear), a partnership with Hellman's seemed inevitable.

On Tuesday, the mayonnaise giant released an ad featuring Levis and a brand-new product: mayonnaise-scented cologne. Seriously.

And, you can get your own bottle for the low, low price of just $8!

The ad itself is quite hilarious. It's clearly a spoof of other cologne advertisements, with Levis decked out in all white, with a fog machine providing ambiance.

"They try to define you," the voice-over begins (voiced by Levis, of course), "but you are the ingredient to your own success."

It's worth 40 seconds of your day to watch:

I enjoy it when athletes engage in marketing campaigns like this that show they don't take themselves too seriously.

Clearly, Levis doesn't have a problem making fun of himself and creating self-deprecating humor, which I like.

That being said, these commercials are a lot funnier if you ball out on the football field.

If Levis can't build on last year and perform better, people will point to this ad and say things like, "he should spend more time practicing and less time making mayonnaise commercials."

It's the nature of the business.

Baker Mayfield got a healthy dose of that after his Progressive Insurance campaign hit, and then he started to suck.

But he turned it around in Tampa Bay and even led the Buccaneers to a playoff win last season.

So, there are fewer jokes about his commercial appearances.

However, Will Levis is one of those players that NFL fans aren't sure about. He fell to the second round of the 2023 draft when many thought he'd be as high as a Top 10 selection.

He started nine games last year and the Titans only won three of them. He completed less than 60% of his passes, but showed some signs of talent.

Plus, the Titans' offense wasn't exactly loaded with talent.

This off-season, they signed two veteran wide receivers – Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd – to join DeAndre Hopkins.

Levis has some pieces in place, and he needs to succeed to a much higher degree this season.

Otherwise, he's just going to be the "Mayonnaise Quarterback."