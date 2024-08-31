Tennessee Postgame Show Gets Wild, As Wife Threatens Husband To Get Off 'Damn Sports Radio,' Enjoy Family Time

Sometimes the college football season comes first, before family obligations. We've all been there, wanting to just enjoy a win by calling into a postgame radio show, hoping to not be interrupted by anybody in the process.

Come on, it's football time. Some folks prioritize this over other things that might be important, like helping your father-in-law with some chores outside, or sitting down for dinner with the family. Well, turns out we had the opportunity to listen to this scenario play-out on live radio Saturday night, thanks to a Tennessee Vols postgame radio show on Fox Sports Knoxville.

Following the 69-3 win over Chattanooga, Tennessee fans flooded the ‘Voluntary Reaction’ postgame call-in show to discuss the Vols season opening win, along with the play of quarterback Nico IamaLeava. There was plenty of time for callers to engage with the hosts, which include Russell Smith, ‘Bear’ and a third host I'll just call ‘Dave’.

During the show, one caller must’ve decided that speaking with the hosts was more important than dealing with whatever his wife needed at the time, and this led to pure radio gold.

"Get off the damn sports radio, it doesn’t matter to your family. It’s a loser situation. My dad needs your help…I’m so done with you," the wife can be heard saying in the background.

Tennessee Hosts Have A Hard Time Keeping It Together

As you can tell, the hosts had a hard time keeping it together as they listened to the caller get destroyed, while not wanting to interrupt the background drama.

There was also a point in the exchange where the wife says that she will take the husband's two and half million dollars in the process, ensuring that a divorce could be on the horizon if he didn't get off the telephone.

I would imagine there's more of a backstory to this one, and the phone-call to a postgame radio show was not the first instance of some interesting moments on the home-front.

Either way, it led to the hilarious moment that will now live on forever, thanks to the internet.

God bless college football, and the postgame radio shows that follow. We are officially back, and this was a prime example of the craziness that occurs across the country during football season.