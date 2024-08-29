Brittany Mahomes Says She Doesn't 'Give A F*ck' Anymore As She Takes Heat For Liking A Trump Post

Brittany Mahomes officially has zero f*cks to give. She's gathered a ton of haters since landing on the radar of NFL fans shortly after Patrick Mahomes took over the starting quarterback job for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last week she added to those numbers. She dared to like an Instagram post by Donald Trump. An offense of the highest order to the lunatics who spend way too much time on social media.

Swifties and those suffering from "Trump Derangement" went on the attack. But to her credit, Brittany didn't back down. She's been standing in the pocket dishing out her own responses when she feels the need to.

During an appearance on the WHOOP Podcast with the founder and CEO of the company, Will Ahmed, she revealed what she thinks about all the negative attention she's received over the years.

"I honestly don’t give a f*ck what people have to say about me anymore. We got thrown into the fire and I think that’s what’s helped us do so well in the life that we have," Brittany said.

"We did it all together. He [Patrick] is a lot better about it than I am. His dad played professional sports. I think he was around it and understood it a lot more than I did."

Brittany Mahomes doesn't have time for the haters these days

"Having him to help me get through it has helped me a lot because he’s good at managing that and blocking people out. I think the main thing he always told me is to stop caring what people think, especially the people who don’t know you," she continued.

"Social media used to get to me a lot. I think he’s helped me get to that point that to where I’m strong in who I am, and I’m confident in who I am. I’m confident in mine and his relationship, and I’m confident in our life. So why does what other people have to say have to matter at all?"

I'm not going to pretend to be the biggest Brittany Mahomes fan in the world. She's done some things, and been accused of others, that I think are worthy of some backlash.

That said, she's done a lot recently that has started to win me over. You have to respect the fact that she's a three-time Super Bowl champion, and she became a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

Not to mention the impressive amount of time it took her to fully recover from a blown out back. It's those kinds of things that win me over. Who she supports politically is neither here nor there for me.

Support who you want and vote or don't vote for that matter, for who you want.