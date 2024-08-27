Brittany Mahomes Smacks Down Critics Once Again

If you asked me to name someone who would really show some background in the face of an attack from the woke mob, I don't think I would have even considered Brittany Mahomes.

But I'll be damned if that isn't exactly what she's doing.

Last week, Mahomes drew the ire of lefties and Swifties alike when someone realized that she had liked an Instagram post from Donald Trump.

She then hopped into her Instagram story, not to apologize like a spineless person would, but instead to flame the haters for having no lives.

I said she "obliterated" them, but others disagreed.

But if you thought Mahomes' initial torching of her haters was going to be the end of all of this, that just isn't the case.

Mahomes returned to her Instagram story this week — she gets a lot of business done over there and posted a picture of a tweet from preacher and author Steve Pruitt.

"Contrary to the tone of the world today…' the original post reads. 'You can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind."

I don't think it's too hard to figure out why she felt the need to repost that one.

Even if Mahomes isn't a ride-or-die Trumper, good for her for standing up to that kind of nonsense. The hypocrisy of people who have a problem with celebrities supporting, or even simply liking posts by right-wing politicians or for conservative causes or beliefs has got to stop, and fortunately, it looks like we might be headed in that direction.

The same week that the Brittany Mahomes situation played out, Las Vegas Raiders Maxx Crosby, Gardner Minshew, and Alex Bachman took photos with Trump when the former president was in Nevada for a rally.