OutKick Readers Respond: How Much Is Too Much For Concert Tickets?

Let’s be honest, everything is too expensive these days.

But one thing that sticks out is the amount it costs to just go and enjoy some live music these days. Whether it's Ticketmaster or the artist to blame, fans are not pleased with rising ticket prices.

The latest example involves Paul McCartney himself. Earlier this week, Sir Paul ticked off longtime and newfound Beatles fans when they saw just how expensive the FACE VALUE of tickets (before the scalpers had them) were going for. We're talking $600+ for 300 Level tickets in some instances, and thousands of dollars for floor seats.

Paul McCartney Fans Were Furious Over Ticket Costs

"Paul McCartney, sir you have so much money, WHY are your concert tickets still so expensive. I cannot afford to spend more than I did on Taylor Swift in this economy," one fan tweeted.

"Paul McCartney, really helping out the fans here… just a regular ticket in the back," another fan wrote while posting a photo of two tickets he purchased at $3,252.94 all the way on the other side of the arena.

But how much is too much for a ticket? It is Paul McCartney, after all. Who is, in case you forgot, a living member of the Beatles! Between him and that quirky fella Ringo Starr, who would you rather go see?

If you can afford it, that is.

"$250 for Morgan Wallen. I would be willing to go to $350 MAX. Prices these days are not worth it!" one person tweeted me. One person on X said they were purposely boycotting concerts after Taylor Swift tickets went "ridiculously out of control" two years ago for her Eras Tour.

Peter wrote me that he paid $150 for Billy Joel tickets and that it was completely worth it.

As someone who has argued for Billy Joel to play the Super Bowl Halftime Show, I can completely agree – Billy Joel tickets at $150 a pop, I don’t care if you’re in the last row at MetLife Stadium, are worth it.

Our friends at FOX Nashville recently did a piece talking with frustrated fans that were now seeing prices as high as $5,000 to see McCartney in concert when he goes to Music City!

In the words of John Lennon… could you imagine paying that much?

And let's not even get started with the price of sporting events!

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Cheaper To Go On Vacation Than A Show!

As one fan put it, it's cheaper to go on a vacation with a family of four than take them to a concert sometimes! (Just don't try and go to Disney, though!).

"Parking fees Drinks (doesn’t have to be just alcohol, water and soda are insanely marked up) Food Merch Shame a family of four can go on vacation for near the same price of a single night at a concert," the music fan tweeted.

According to Pollstar and Business Insider, the average ticket price in 2024 was $135.92. Just five years earlier, in 2019, it was $96.17.

The trend is clearly going upwards, but when is enough, enough?

Because soon it won't just be Paul McCartney singing, "Can't Buy Me Love!," but how about "Can't Buy My Tickets!"

DO YOU THINK TICKET PRICES ARE GETTING TOO HIGH? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow