Fans Livid At Paul McCartney, Ticketmaster For Insane Ticket Prices

For a band that famously sang, "All You Need Is Love," Beatles legend Paul McCartney is not sending any positive vibes to fans after rolling out ridiculously high ticket prices for his upcoming "Got Back" tour.

Initially, fans were buzzing after seeing some stadiums had tickets as low as $38 a piece. Come resale Tuesday morning however, fans were reporting that it appeared the cheap tickets were for just a few rows at the top level of the stadium, according to The Columbus Dispatch. Once they were sold out (which they were in seconds), fans soon found themselves paying hundreds of dollars more for upper level tickets, while 100 section and floor seats went for thousands a piece!

At one point, over 208,000 people were stuck in Ticketmaster's queues for the Buffalo concert at KeyBank Center! The ticket company announced wait times exceeding 90 minutes.

TICKETMASTER QUEUE HAD 200,000+ PEOPLE

Keep in mind that this was even before scalpers were going to get their hands on the tickets and resell them for even more! Instead of "Hello, Goodbye" we may just be saying "Goodbye," to McCartney.

Maybe the best things in life aren't free after all, Paul!

On Tuesday, #PaulMcCartney continued to trend hours after tickets went on sale, as tens of thousands of fans immediately went to social media to complain about the "Beatlemania version" of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour ticketing debacle from 2023.

"WTF is this?" Emily on social media wrote while also posting a photo of a Section 317 ticket that cost $622.45.

Another person could have bought two tickets that came out at $3,252 to be on the floor at the complete other end of the stadium. "Paul McCartney is really helping out the fans here," the fan sarcastically wrote.

As someone who is a huge music fan, I understand the appeal to see a living Beatles member while we still can. But when you're talking thousands of dollars to be at a stadium where you're most likely watching on the screen anyway, I may just tailgate outside and listen, rather than see the performance!

WOULD YOU PAY THIS MUCH MONEY TO SEE PAUL MCCARTNEY IN CONCERT? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow