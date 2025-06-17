Disney Dad Can't Believe How Expensive Princess Breakfast Is

It was no fairytale for one Disney dad who ended up getting quite the shock when he saw how expensive the Princess Breakfast experience he bought for his family was.

""Princess Breakfast" at Disneyland with my kids. Almost spit out my coffee," X user @Jrockandrollt wrote on Monday in a now-viral tweet that has over 3 million views after he revealed his total breakfast bill with tip was $937.65 for him, his wife and three children.

Even without the $150 tip, which amounted to a little over 20% of the original bill, the fact that a "Princess Breakfast" cost more than $775 had people going absolutely irate on social media. I know eggs are expensive, but what are we doing here, Disney?

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

PRINCESS BREAKFAST SOUNDS LIKE A RIP-OFF

According to the official Disney website, the price for "Disney's Princess Breakfast Adventures" is $142 per person. That's right, anyone over the age of three has to pay the steep price that would even make Snow White second guess coming out of her slumber. The breakfast bundle includes three courses: an appetizer, a main course and a dessert, all of which, as the X user writes, are nowhere near worth the insane final tally on the bill.

Kids can choose from: chicken and Mickey waffles, house-made mac & cheese and bacon.

Adults can select from a delectable menu of options, including perfect scrambled eggs, maple turkey sausage with caramelized pears and figs, breakfast deviled eggs, braised short ribs with balsamic cipollini onions, truffle mac & cheese and roasted rainbow carrots in a parsnip and celery root purée.

I get that kids are picky eaters, but the fact that the main food offering is either chicken and Mickey waffles or bacon, mac and cheese is ABSURD. I love a good set of scrambled eggs (with ketchup, of course), but I'd never pay more than $45 for eggs, a couple ribs and a mixture of fruit and vegetables ever in my life.

"To be honest, the breakfast was good. Still - nine hundred f***ing American dollars?" John wrote in disbelief.

Keep in mind this price doesn't even include a ticket to the actual theme park, which ranges from $104 to $206 depending on the day for a single-day ticket at DIsneyland!

I'd rather take my chances with a turkey leg and a churro. Or, as John tweeted, "I'll just take a gas station burrito & sugar-free Red Bull and hang onto the remaining… $930."

The Princess Breakfast experience also allows each child to meet Jasmine, Cindarella, Snow White (unless they cut her out after her latest movie mess) and the rest of them. Kids can also "take part in storytime with Belle or learn some fierce warrior poses with Mulan." So not only are you (possibly) paying for private school back home, but now you can pay for Belle to read a book to your kids as well!

DISNEY'S DELUSIONAL HIGH PRICES

"Disney World is a people trap run by a mouse," one person tweeted in response. Another person asked if all the kids were "consuming alcohol?" after looking at the Monsters Inc. monstrosity of a bill.

One of my favorite comments was from one X user who said that they would be "taking the plate, silverware and glassware w/me to make it even."

As someone who has long supported Disney World and Disneyland, eventually we have to come together as a society and say "enough is enough" to the Mouse's attack on our wallets. No reasonable person should be subjected to such high ticket prices, ridiculous long ride lines, the possibility of ending up getting smacked during the all-too-frequent Disney brawls occurring these days, and now an egg breakfast that'll put you back hundreds of dollars.

Maybe if Disney stopped making pointless movies like Snow White, or ruining some of the Star Wars franchise, they'd be able to make costs at least somewhat reasonable.

But, who are we kidding?

WOULD YOU PAY FOR THE DISNEY PRINCESS BREAKFAST? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow