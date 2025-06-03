Disneyland China Drama As Parents Throw Down While Holding Babies!

Disneyland China descended into chaos over the weekend as baby-holding parents and families began fighting each other, tarnishing the theme park's "Happiest Place on Earth," reputation, just like we've seen from time to time here in the United States.

Come to think of it, there's something reassuring about knowing that both the USA and China are able to come together in our unwillingness to control ourselves and our fuming emotions - in front of children no less! What would Mickey or Minnie think? Or Snow White for that matter? (Actually, I'm pretty sure the words "Snow White" are now banned at Disney parks for the foreseeable future).

The viral video shows two dudes beginning to push each other, when suddenly a woman wearing some sort of bunny ears goes over and shoves an older lady holding a child to the ground, who then breaks down crying! The camera pans back to the bunny-eared lady, who tries to intervene with the original two guys, who are now choking each other, before one of them falls to the ground and the video immediately cuts off, most likely from some no-nonsense Chinese theme park security officer who wasn't having this on their watch.

SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND GOES OFF!

According to TMZ, the unfortunate incident started over what else, but people cutting the ride line - a big "no, no" for anyone that has waited hours in hot temperatures before for a 30-second ride payoff. If you want pure pandemonium, cutting a line is a sure way to make that happen. I don't care if it's at the local 4-H Fair or Disneyland China!

The bystander video was filmed at Disneyland China's Crazy Animal City, which is located in Disneyland's "Zootopia" land, based on the 2016 film in which people can interact with all sorts of giant stuffed animal critters, as well as apparently humans that also wear bunny rabbit ears. The fight reportedly started when someone tried cutting the line, and then when one of the families asked the other group to take a family photo of them, which they refused to do! Just absolute Disney diabolical behavior, if you ask me.

No wonder Disney had to previously issue a plea to park goers to please act normal due to the uptick in crazed behavior, bullying and fights! Might need to have that written in Chinese now as well, Walt!

THE DISNEY CHINESE FIGHTERS MAY BE BANNED FROM PARK

If you know OutKick, we think it's disgusting how people can throw fisticuffs at Disney, which is why we unfortunately have had to continuously write about Disney fights, brawls and madness time and time again. It's not an easy job, but someone has to do it to bring some sanity and law and order back onto the paved roads of Main Street Disney.

It's not funny, so I don't know why some of you are laughing when videos of incidents like these continue to happen on an almost monthly basis! (As seen in our Disney Fight collection below!)