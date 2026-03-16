Olivia Dunne's Patriotic Uniform Has America-Hating Libs Sobbing, Kimmel's BS & Quit Whining About Strike 3!

I mean, what a NIGHT! Did I call it, or what? I've been begging this country to gather some real momentum for weeks now, and Team USA picked us up last night.

Patriots. Absolute patriots. I think we're in for a massive week now. We've got the WBC championship game tomorrow night, and then a billion straight days of March Madness basketball. I also hear that the new supreme leader of Iran is gay, which is just perfect.

The vibe has finally started to shift. Let's harness this energy and really turn this month around. This is our chance, folks.

Let's roll.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where Olivia Dunne, unlike the insufferable baseball writers, LOVES this great country. Whaaaaaaaaaaa, that ball was low! WAAAAAAA!

Shut up. It's baseball. You don't take that pitch on 3-2, and you don't take it after the ump's been calling it down there all night long. That's baseball 101, dorks. Quit whining.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a LOADED weekend of #content, Ben Stiller has a new drink out that literally nobody cares about (weird), and if you haven't seen the ending to the Tennessee-Georgia game from over the weekend, buddy … strap in. It's amazing. I can't stop watching.

Grab you whatever patriotic beverage you'd like because we live in the greatest, most athletic country in the world, and settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

Baseball has always been an imperfect game

I'm fired up today, so we're jumping right into it.

The fake outrage over the ending to last night's game has been a sight to behold. It's truly been amazing. ESPN's Jeff Passan, who I've heard hates me because I once ripped him a new one for his disgusting Pete Rose article, has been sobbing uncontrollably for HOURS now because of this Strike 3 call:

Anybody here who has played baseball knows you don't take that pitch. The zone was big all game. He literally called that exact pitch the inning before. You do not take that pitch, in that situation, knowing the zone. Sorry.

Any baseball player – past or present – worth his salt will tell you that.

Yes, it was a ball. Yes, it was too close to take. That's how baseball has worked for a century now. And guess what? I'd be saying the exact same thing if the shoe was on the other foot. There's a reason Albert Pujols didn't go out there and lose his mind on the ump after the call.

Because he's one of the greatest players of all time, and he knows this to be true.

Bingo.

Do you know what Albert told the team after the game? The same exact thing ANY baseball coach/manager would tell his guys after losing a game like that. Here, I'll give it to you, word-for-word, because I've heard it a million times:

"That wasn't a strike, but that's not why we lost the game. THIS is why we lost the game."

Don't let the umpire decide the game in baseball. Don't let the refs decide it in football. You either take advantage of your opportunities, or you don't.

The Dominican Republic had AMPLE opportunities to win that game. They melted every time. That's how it goes.

Baseball has always been an imperfect game. Probably more than any other sport. ABS will be a fine addition to the league. But it's also going to dumb it down a ton. I'm not 100% sure that's a good thing.

Now, here's Olivia Dunne angering the America-hating Libs to get our week going:

What a weekend of #content!

THAT's our First Lady! The NFL can have Taylor Swift. We have Olivia Dunne. Choose your fighter, America. It's an easy call.

Frankly, it's not even kind of close.

OK, let's get to the best #content from a wild weekend. What a WAY to start a Monday:

Sofia, the DAWGS & Ben's new drink!

What a weekend. And now we go into a week that starts with St. Patrick's Day and ends with four days of March Madness?

Who has it better than us? A couple thoughts …

1. The new Supreme Leader being gay is incredible content. What a TWIST. According to the NY Post, Trump was giddy when he found out.

"Trump couldn’t contain his surprise and laughed aloud when he was briefed on the intel, according to sources," the Post wrote today. "Others in the room also found it ‘hilarious’ and joined the president’s reaction, while one senior intelligence official ‘has not stopped laughing about it for days,’ said one person familiar with the briefing."

Amazing.

2. How great is Roman Anthony? He's only 21. Twenty-one!

3. How great is Roman Anthony's sister?

4. Jimmy Kimmel implying that the US is suppressing free speech, as he stands on a stage on live TV and freely craps on the US, is PEAK content. Those people are just nuts. Imagine how miserable that room was last night. No amount of money in the world could've convinced me to sit in there for even five minutes.

5. Smoltz is taking some heat today for that odd comment about Skenes last night, but that won't be tolerated here. He's one of the best analysts in the game right now, and I'm not just talking about baseball.

OK, let's rapid-fire this Monday class into a big Monday night. First up? Speaking of insufferable Hollywood lefties, let's check in on Ben Stiller!

Ben Stiller has become so intolerable. He's just the worst. And it makes me sad because A) I LOVED his father. Jerry Stiller was the absolute man. A legend.

And B) because Stiller's Apple TV show, Severance, is among the best on TV right now. Credit where it's due, he nailed that one. But boy, he's become so deranged.

Next? Remember last month when I BEGGED ESPN to start showcasing college baseball a little bit more?

Well …

Holy cow. You almost have to just quit after that. There is no coming back from it. None. I played baseball for 15+ years. I thought I'd seen everything.

THAT is maybe the most humiliating thing I've ever seen take place on a baseball field, and I once played for a college team that went 2-27.

OK, that's it for today. Excellent start to the week. We're in for a big one. Lock in.

Take us into it, Sofía Vergara!

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

OK, fire away with your thoughts on last night's Strike 3. Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.