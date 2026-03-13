Olivia Dunne Dusts Off Her Red Swimsuit And Makes Stunning Hollywood Announcement

For those ready to see Livvy Dunne act, get in line!

For those banging the table for Olivia Dunne to join the Baywatch reboot next year …. Message received!

Nice work.

For reasons I can't quite figure out beyond the obvious, Dunne has officially been added to the reboot as a recurring character. She will play what's being described as an "enthusiastic junior lifeguard." Aren't they all enthusiastic on that show? Isn't that the point?

I don't know. I'll be honest with you – Baywatch was slightly before my time. Sure, I know the nuts and bolts of it. I know the women are hot and in those red swimsuits and the OG cast was insane (David Hasselhoff, Pamela, Yasmine, Donna, etc.), but beyond that? No real idea what it was/is about.

But, of course, that's about to change now that Livvy Dunne is on board as an energetic junior lifeguard.

I'm ALL in, baby!

Olivia Dunne has a real chance here

In the Baywatch reboot, scheduled to launch on Fox during the 2026-2027 season, wild-child Hobie (Stephen Amell) serves as a Baywatch Captain, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch. Hobie’s world is turned upside down when daughter Charlie (Jessica Belkin) shows up on his doorstep eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy.

Whatever you say, Deadline! Again, you've already convinced me to watch by adding Livvy. Say no more.

Frankly, I will watch just to see how terrible – or amazing – she is at acting. I would assume terrible, just because that's generally how these things go, but maybe not!

According to boots on the ground (Google), Dunne recently revealed that she took acting lessons after leaving LSU in 2025, and planned to pursue a film and TV career. Wow! What a twist. Didn't see that one coming.

Now, did meeting Paul Skenes change that? Maybe. Possibly.

Livvy's also the First Lady of MLB now. That's a big responsibility. However, Paul is the best pitcher in the league, and he will most likely end up in New York or LA in the coming years. So, perhaps it's best for Livvy to get her feet wet on the Baywatch reboot now, and then really hit the ground running in Hollywood in 2028 after the baseball strike is over?

Decisions, decisions. She'll make the right call. We know this.

For now, let's just appreciate that Baywatch is back on our screens, with an added dose of Olivia Dunne as an energetic junior lifeguard.

Can't wait.

