Olivia Dunne Gets Back To Work In The Gym After Weekend Spent Showing Off National Championship Rings

Olivia Dunne has made an insane amount of money off of NIL. She's rubbing shoulders with the biggest names in sports, and she's dating an All-Star MLB pitcher.

She didn't have to return to LSU for a fifth year. She wanted to. Her brand's already enormous and she could have easily transitioned into a full-time influencer who doesn't have to battle through cardio days to prepare for another season of gymnastics.

That's not the life she chose. Livvy, the Queen of NIL and National Championship winning gymnast, signed up for another year in order to attempt to go back-to-back. That's far from an easy task.

LSU is going to get the best that everyone has as the competition attempts to knock them off the top. Other squads are going to load up, as we've already seen when SEC-rival Georgia added another social media heavyweight in Sydney Smith to their team this off-season through the transfer portal.

But before the season gets here, the team spent the weekend flaunting their National Championship rings around campus, which included a stop on the field at Tiger Stadium.

D

That's why they put in the extra hours of work. Winning rings is a big deal. There's the celebration after winning the event, then there's the celebration that continues once the rings arrive.

Speaking of hours of work, Livvy didn't waste any time following the weekend festivities. She was back at it putting in the work on another championship run.

And because she's an elite level influencer, she made sure that there was time set aside for a "last year in this palace" sappy TikTok video.

That's how you become the Queen of NIL right there. You put in some work and then tug at the heart strings a little. It's a balancing act between sharpening your skills and feeding an always changing and ever-hungry algorithm.

There's nobody better than Olivia Dunne at the delicate balancing act. She's written an NIL blueprint many try to copy, but few can actually pull off.

Get ready, year 5 is going to be one to watch closely as she wraps up her collegiate career while attempting to add another ring to her collection.