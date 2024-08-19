'World's Most Flexible Gymnast' Hits The Transfer Portal And Joins An SEC Powerhouse

Sydney Smith, the World's Most Flexible Gymnast and chief rival of Olivia Dunne, has officially taken her talents to Athens.

Game on, baby! It just means more in the SEC, you know.

Smith graduated from Southern Connecticut State last spring, but rocked the south over the weekend by announcing that she was taking a fifth year at the University of Georgia.

Go Dawgs!

Sid the Kid made the announcement to her 2.5 million TikTok followers with a couple heaters, and then went on over to Instagram to tell her 617k followers the same thing.

Forget football season … when does gymnastics season start?!

Sydney Smith makes a power move

Whoaaaaaaaaaa Nellie! It just means more, baby! The SEC can't stop winning. Hell, Georgia absolutely refuses to stop – last January aside, of course.

What a run here for the Bulldogs. They've got an absolute dynasty in Athens on the football field, and now they just added the ‘World’s Most Flexible Gymnast' to their stable of young talent. Insane.

Sydney Smith, for those who forget, got her first big break here at OutKick. She probably won't admit it, but I'll go ahead and remind everyone. Nightcaps discovered her in the spring of 2023, and it's been an absolute rocket ship to the top ever since.

I'm talking endorsement deals, fancy trips to Europe, a little rivalry with Olivia Dunne – the works. It's everything that makes this country great. Competition at the highest level, and now it's been ratcheted up another notch.

Olivia Dunne is returning to LSU for one more season, and now Sydney Smith is moving to Athens in the power move of the century.

Can't wait to get this school year started.