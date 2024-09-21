Olivia Dunne Says Travis Kelce Offered To Hook Her Up With Taylor Swift Tickets

LSU Tigers gymnast and NIL superstar Olivia Dunne talked about meeting Kansas City Chiefs tight end and beau of a certain very popular pop star, Travis Kelce.

According to Dunne, it was a good meeting, and Kelce made her an offer that would make most women and girls between the ages of 13 and 27 start shrieking like they were seeing some combination of Elvis and the Beatles — with a dash of Señor Wences — on The Ed Sullivan Show.

Dunne was a guest on LSU Tigers basketball star Flau'jae Johnson's podcast, Best of Both Worlds, and she talked about her meeting with the three-time Super Bowl champ.

"Travis Kelce is super nice, like he’s actually the man, he’s a good guy," Dunne said.

"He was so chill," Dunne said. "He was at one of the photo shoots I was at this summer, and he was like, ‘Well, if you or Paul (Skenes, Dunne's boyfriend and pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates) ever need tickets to a Taylor concert or need a hookup, just let me know.’

"I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? No way!'"

Man, that's awesome. Imagine having a hook-up for Taylor Swift tickets. I mean, it wouldn't be a big deal to me — I'd be like, "Appreciate the offer, guy, but let me know if you have any hookups for Iron Maiden at London Stadium next summer" — but for others like Dunne and Skenes, that would be neat.

I'm kind of amazed that this story only came up on a podcast. I feel like if any paparazzi had been within five miles of this Kelce-Dunne meeting their Spidey sense would've started tingling and we'd have pictures of this summit.

Dunne — who now has Sports Illustrated swimsuit model on her resume (if she has an actual resume, which she probably doesn't even need. Imagine being on the tail-end of your college career and not needing a resume. What a life) will compete in her fifth and final season with the Tigers as they look to win another national championship.