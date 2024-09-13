Olivia Dunne's NIL Earnings Are Significantly Higher Than People Realize

Olivia Dunne is a lot richer than people might realize.

Dunne, who is a star at LSU, has been the face of NIL since athletes started being able to cash in on name, image and likeness. In the world of college football and men's basketball, NIL deals have really centered around just funneling money to star players to build a roster.

In other sports, athletes with large social media followings have been able to score legit ad deals in order to promote products for big companies.

It's less about talent and more about the ability to generate attention. When it comes to that NIL model, nobody does it better than Livvy Dunne, and she's earned stacks of cash.

The New York Post published a lengthy interview Friday with the LSU gymnast, and revealed in the profile that Dunne has raked in "an estimated $9.5 million" during the NIL era.

To make it even more impressive, Dunne is just 21-years-old, and has already earned more money than most people do in a lifetime.

How did Dunne build such an impressive fortune at such a young age? She has a total of 13.4 million followers between Instagram and TikTok.

That's allowed her to charge an average of $125,000 for a single post. The median yearly household income in America is right around $80,000.

Livvy Dunne makes that plus another $45,000 with a single promoted post on social media. Capitalism is truly a thing of beauty.

I'll never hate anyone for getting their money, and Dunne now has plenty of it to last her a very long time. You simply love to see it.