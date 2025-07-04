Oasis Fans Are Already Drinking, Partying Ahead Of Rock Band's Return

While Americans are celebrating the 4th of July with backyard BBQs and beach parties, many Brits are having fireworks of their own as they gear up for the return of Oasis on Friday night.

With hours still left before doors open at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, the hashtags #Oasis and #OasisLive25 are already delivering some top-notch content as the famed rock and roll band is set to rock again for the first time since August 2009.

"The great wait is over," tweeted Mauricio on X as he filmed a video of a bunch of fans getting absolutely plastered and singing Oasis songs on their way to Cardiff for Friday night's triumphant return. "Let's raise our glasses of champagne supernova to the greatest comeback the world has ever seen," tweeted another fan who is clearly going to be an emotional mess during the concert. Other videos show the pubs already full of plastered Oasis fans singing songs like "Don't Look Back In Anger" at the top of their lungs.

NO ONE SAW THIS COMING

Last August, Oasis shocked the world when they announced that not only are feuding brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher talking again, but that they would be embarking on a world tour as well. The response has been madness, as many people (including myself) had come to accept that there was no way the Gallagher brothers were ever going to look at each other, let alone talk or play music after what has been an absolutely contentious and bitter feud that has been going on for nearly two decades.

"The guns have fallen silent," the band said in their return statement. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised."

You didn't have to tell Oasis fans that twice, as tens of thousands of them have flown from all over the world to experience what will be rock and roll history on Friday night.

The most intriguing part about the whole thing is that every Oasis fan has the same question in the back of their minds - how long will this "reunion" actually last?

HOW LONG WILL IT LAST?

As I've written here on OutKick multiple times since the band's return announcement, is the reunion news too good to be true? Will the expected huge pay day from the sold-out shows and merchandise be that good for Liam Gallagher to suddenly forget all the ticks and annoying things that have made him literally despise his brother for so long? Who's to say that Noel doesn't say or do something that irritates Liam on stage and the lead singer doesn't just go off on him? Anyone that has followed Liam Gallagher knows that he is never one to shy away from his opinions, and he also loves drinking. Combine the two in front of tens of thousands of fans while also feeling like the ultimate rock star…

No wonder there are betting odds on if and when the band cancels the tour!

I'm not going to lie, this may be the first time I've ever been jealous of the British over anything!

