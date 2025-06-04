Oasis Is FINALLY Rehearsing Music Together - But Will It Last?

For the first time in 16 years, Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis are back and playing music together again.

The iconic alternative rock band that shocked the world last year when it announced it would be reuniting for a world tour, is officially in rehearsals ahead of its 2025 Tour which kicks off July 4 in Cardiff, England and wraps up on August 17 in Dublin, Ireland. Believe me when I tell you that NOBODY saw this coming - especially based on how much these two truly couldn't stand each other for years, with Liam especially saying some of the most vile and vitriolic things about his older brother Noel.

OASIS IS BACK… BUT FOR HOW LONG?

"We have LIFT OFF Ratas [an Oasis song] sounded f'n FILTHY. I'll tell thee that there for hardly anything," the Oasis frontman tweeted out on Tuesday.

When asked by fans if he was nervous, Liam responded, "don't be ridiculous," before saying that getting the ol' band back together was "SPIRITUAL."

The Oasis story reads like the perfect VH1 Behind The Music documentary (which it probably was a part of) as the longtime brothers began chipping away at each other throughout the 2000s before Liam would famously leave the stage during an MTV Unplugged taping, only to proceed to drink, rip some cigarettes, and heckle his brother Noel from the theater seats.

It got so bad that the brothers would literally badmouth each other on stage as the Gallaghers had anything but brotherly love towards one another, ultimately resulting in the brothers disbanding in 2009.

MONEY DOES FUNNY THINGS

But the world (or money) works in funny ways sometimes, when last August the rock band sent fans into an absolute frenzy when it announced it would be reuniting for the 30th Anniversary of its iconic (What's The Story) Morning Glory? Tour.

"There has been no great revelatory moment that has ignited the reunion—just the gradual realization that the time is right," the band said in a statement. "Yet the timing must be a subconscious influence. This Thursday represents 30 years to the day since their electrifying debut album Definitely Maybe was released, while 2025 will see the equally essential second record (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? reach that same anniversary."

The big question is: Will the tour actually happen? And if so, just how long will the two be able to stand each other and make it work?

Some UK gambling companies are even taking odds on the band breaking up before the 6-week tour even finishes! British bookmakers William Hill, for example, currently have the odds at 1 in 4 (25 percent) that the band doesn't finish the run.

As someone who has toured the country multiple times and been involved in the music industry for a decade, I'm not saying, but I'm saying… maybe throw some cash down on the band not making it to the final Ireland tour date. Touring is hard enough - even if you're on a lavish tour bus or taking private jets from date to date, as many stars do and yet think of all the bands that still break up - and that's WITHOUT the past that the two brothers have had.

Sure, money may be the biggest incentive here for Liam Gallagher (who is mostly seen as the main problem in the situation), but this is also LIAM GALLAGHER we're talking about. The guy has no filter and do we really think that he's not capable of snapping when he sees Noel do something he doesn't like? Or a certain tick that ticks him off that he's reminded of why he left the band in the first place?

Believe me, I want Oasis to return and reunite and shock the world on stage more than anyone else. For years now, I've been consistently including them on my "Top 5 Artists to Play The Super Bowl" list - when everyone called me delusional!

I don't care if they stay on opposite sides of the stage. Hell, play from the two different end zones. Nobody says they have to LIKE each other - just reunite Oasis for the love of God please, I wrote in early 2023.

It turns out that maybe I was onto something with the band currently rocking out in a London rehearsal space.

That is, unless we are all eventually played for fools and ego, emotion and a rockstar being a rockstar comes into play again and all hell breaks loose.

DO YOU THINK OASIS ACTUALLY FINISHES ITS TOUR? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow