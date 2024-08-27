Oasis Is Back, But For How Long?

Oasis fans are losing their minds this morning as the longtime feuding band composed of brothers Noam and Liam Gallagher announced that they are reuniting and playing a handful of shows next year.

To put in perspective just how big of a deal this is, #Oasis, #OasisReunion, #Oasis2025 are some of Twitter X's top trending hashtags with tens of millions of views and reactions. One can't scroll through social media this morning without seeing someone post something Oasis-related in what are guaranteed to be drunken, chaotic but absolutely amazing shows.

Talk about a Champagne Supernova, alright!

"This is it, this is happening," a tweet from lead singer Liam Gallagher read this morning, that as of current writing at 9am eastern, over 4.2 MILLION people have interacted with. Oasis will play a number of shows next summer across the United Kingdom, Ireland and Scotland, including four shows at London's Wembley Stadium. Tickets will go on sale this coming Saturday.

WHY THE HYPE?

Well, unless you have no idea whatsoever about pop culture and music, Oasis was once the biggest selling modern rock band - with over 75 million albums sold. Their What's The Story, Morning Glory? album is one of the best-selling albums of all time, at over 22 million records sold alone. Ever heard the song "Wonderwall," anyone?

That was, of course, until the brothers started absolutely hating each other (I mean, really, really despising each other), leading to not only their break-up but the two of them not speaking with each other, ugly lawsuits and plenty more. Instead of someone saying that something would happen "When hell freezes over," the equivalent in music circles was "When Oasis gets back together." But I'll be damned - they did it!

DON'T LOOK BACK IN ANGER… THINK OF THE BIG PAY DAY

It's unclear exactly what made the two feuding brothers eventually come around to reunite, but one could suspect it has to do with the color green. According to music industry experts, these Oasis shows could bring in $400 million, with Liam and Noel making around $50 million each. Hell, I'd be willing to be in a separate tour bus, separate dressing room, do no interviews, and only have to interact with someone for 3 hours on stage a night in order to make a cool, $50 mil… perhaps they felt the same way.

The U.K. Sun is reporting that a major U.K. ticketing firm has reportedly called off all employees' annual leave in the coming weeks just so they can focus on what is sure to be an incredible demand for Oasis tickets. The last thing they need is another Taylor Swift-Ticketmaster disaster.

Fans can expect secondary ticket prices to be ridiculously expensive, especially when there's no guarantee that one of the brothers won't get mad and suddenly walk off-stage or quit again; each show could be their last!

That is, of course, if they even make it till next summer in each other's good graces.

But for now, it's time to roll down the windows and crank some Wonderwall.