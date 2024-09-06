Noel Gallagher Is Selling His Golf Cart, Other Oasis Memorabilia Ahead Of Tour

To say that Oasis is running all the way to the bank after Liam and Noel Gallagher announced the return of their U.K. rock band for the first time since 2008, would be an understatement.

With both brothers expected to bring in at least $50 million each as part of next year's two-week reunion tour, everything seems to be coming up big for the duo, who up until a few months ago HATED each other. Like, really hated each other.

But be it divine intervention or maybe the thrill of a nice paycheck, the brothers seem to be willing to tolerate each other and, with that, cash in as much as they possibly can, including Noel Gallagher now auctioning off his golf cart!

A TRIPPY EXPERIENCE

The golf cart, which the Brits refer to as a golf ‘buggy’, is part of an upcoming Oasis-based auction that includes handwritten lyrics and some of the band member's guitars.

Noel's buggy, though, is what everyone is talking about, because this thing is a damn TRIP, literally. The outside of the vehicle is covered in psychedelic and hippy artwork, something that Noel says was inspired by John Lennon's Rolls-Royce Phantom V limousine. The cart spent the majority of its time on Noel's Buckinghamshire estate, where one would presume he and his brother used to slam some beers before doing doughnuts across the front yard with it.

"This auction provides a unique opportunity for people to connect with the legacy of Oasis, and we can't wait to see these iconic items become part of new collections that will celebrate them for years to come," Mark Hochman from Propstore Music said.

Fortunately for anyone that's either a diehard Oasis fan or maybe just likes to purchase random and unnecessary ‘stuff,' Noel Gallagher's golf buggy can be yours in the auction with a starting bid of $5,000.