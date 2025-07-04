Celebrate 4th Of July With The Epic Miracle On Ice Locker Room Speech: WATCH

"Miracle" is a great movie about the USA upsetting the Soviets in 1980.

Do you believe in miracles?

Today is America's birthday, and it's the perfect time to celebrate the great country we're all lucky enough to call home.

The USA has accomplished many incredible things over the years. One of the best is the upset of the Soviet Union in hockey at the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid.

The Americans shocked the world on their way to a gold medal.

Team USA celebrates their 4-3 victory over the Soviet Union in the semi-final Men's Ice Hockey event at the Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid, New York on February 22, 1980.   The game was dubbed "the Miracle on Ice".  The USA went on to win the gold medal by defeating Finland 4-2 in the gold medal game. (Photo by Steve Powell /Getty Images)

"Miracle" speech remains outstanding.

The Soviets were viewed as an unbeatable freight train rolling over everyone in its path. However, on the day of February 22, 1980, a rag-tag team of young Americans pulled off the unthinkable.

The events were chronicled in the outstanding movie "Miracle," and there's one scene that sticks out above all the rest:

Kurt Russell's locker room speech as head coach Herb Brooks.

Kurt Russell played Herb Brooks in the famous movie "Miracle" about the Miracle on Ice. (Photo by: Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

"Great moments are born from great opportunity. And that's what you have here tonight, boys. That's what you've earned here, tonight. One game. If we played 'em ten times, they might win nine. But not this game. Not tonight."

It gets me every single time. Do yourself a favor and smash the play button on the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

If that doesn't fire you up for the 4th of July, then I'm not sure anything will. Now, go have a great beer and raise a toast to the USA. Hit me with your plans for the day at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture.