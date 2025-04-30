Nintendo Switch 2 Buyers Are Furious Over Resale Market Prices Which Have Exploded

It's only been a few days since Nintendo quickly sold out of its Nintendo Switch 2 preorders, and already the consoles are being sold for nearly twice as much as list price.

Across social media, gamers were furious at those that were reselling the massively popular game console before it was even released, with the original $449 console now going for anywhere from $800 to $2,000 on eBay and other secondary resale sites.

That's not all. There's also an apparent movement by some in the gaming community to post phony listings for the console, and instead only send people a screenshot of the console and not the actual device itself, despite charging hundreds of dollars.

GAMERS VS GAMERS OVER NINTENDO SWITCH 2 MADNESS

The official Nintendo Switch 2 presale began on April 24th to mass hysteria, which quickly led to mass confusion and anger, as Target, Best Buy and Walmart's websites all began crashing due to the unprecedented number of people wanting to reserve the Switch 2 console. However, many that were able to get through the tech issues soon found that they were unable to confirm the order due to the items dropping from their virtual carts.

The result has now led those that were left out to scour the Internet in hopes of finding one.

Unfortunately, for those that are willing to pay the inflated resale price, they are now finding it more difficult to find the current 2nd generation Switch, thanks to their fellow gamers flooding sites with screenshots of the consoles that make it seem like they are for sale, only to then, in the bottom of the "Description" of the listing, announce that they had been trolled.

EBAY LISTINGS ARE A MIXTURE OF REAL AND FAKE ONES

"This is an anti-scalper or anti-bot method. There will be NO REFUNDS. You will only get a printed image of this since you people out there are pathetic scum," some of the listings read.

"PLEASE NOTE: If purchased, you are ordering a picture of the Nintendo Switch 2 show in the lsiting… NO REFUNDS. You will receive a .png image of a Switch 2. No console," read another.

You gotta hand it to the Internet. They always find a way, don't they?

The fact that it's very possible that some people (or bots) are unknowingly about to have one heck of a rude awakening when they receive a printed-out photo instead of an actual Nintendo Switch 2 console in a few weeks is actually pretty damn hilarious. Unless, of course, you're the father who thought he was getting the console for his kid and has to deal with that aftermath.

One gamer tweeted that the resale trolling tactic would seem to have an effect on bots, who scroll through resale sites and automatically bid on hot items like the new Switch. But they also mentioned that it seems that people are "preying on people that would be willing to buy from a scalper," which doesn't seem right.

NINTENDO SWITCH 2 HITS STORES JUNE 5TH

If that is indeed the case, then we have entered a whole new level of pettiness in the world, where just because one person didn't get something, they are going to purposely go out of their way to make it difficult or even scam an innocent person from being able to get it either. Talk about Gen Z really not wanting to get rid of their "entitled" reputation!

Regardless, this is a warning for anyone who is trying to secure the new Switch via secondary sites - make sure to read the fine print, and also get ready for a headache of a time trying to decipher the fake listings from the real ones!

As for the rest of us non-gamers, grab the popcorn because this is sure to lead to absolute chaos!

