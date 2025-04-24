Nintendo Switch 2 Preorder Causes Absolute Chaos As Websites Crash, Fans Fuming

Video game fans were losing it early Thursday morning after multiple retail chain websites began crashing due to the high demand of people trying to preorder the new Nintendo Switch 2 console.

Target, BestBuy, Walmart and others all fell victim to the overwhelming demand of gamers from across the world, according to the New York Post's reporting via DownDetector. This led to an absolute barrage of fans criticizing and ripping Nintendo on social media for not being more prepared.

If you thought the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster debacle was something, just imagine that - but global and with a heck of a lot less options.

NINTENDO SWITCH 2 IN HIGH DEMAND

The mass confusion came after Nintendo had pushed back the original April 9th Switch preorder date to the 24th due to Japanese tariff concerns. However, once the new presale date was ready to go at midnight this morning, many potential buyers found themselves dealing with a number of tech issues, including their "carts" going empty, or constantly being told that they had to update their shipping addresses despite it being correct, only to then not get the product. Meanwhile, Best Buy didn't even take off the "Coming Soon!" logo until 30 minutes after the scheduled midnight launch, according to The Verge.

Unfortunately for many gamers, all three retail stores sold out in a little over an hour of the Switch preorders, leaving many parents to deal with some unpleasant kids Thursday morning.

PREORDER PAIN

The good news is that GameStop is launching their Nintendo Switch 2 preorder at 11am Eastern Thursday.

The bad news?

You and literally millions of people across the globe will be attempting to get the console at the same time. (Why do we do this to ourselves?!) One person posted a sign from one of their local stores showing that this particular location only had 35 consoles for preorder. LOL.

The Nintendo Switch 2 sells for $449.99, with customers having the ability to purchase a preinstalled Mario Kart World Bundle gaming package for an additional $50. Sales for the second-generation Switch will hit stores on June 5th.

May the odds be ever in your favor.

