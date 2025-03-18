Dodgers-Cubs Tokyo Series Tickets Going For Thousands After Japan Bans Scalping

Happy Opening Day to all my fellow baseball fans!

And for the diehards that woke up especially early to see the Dodgers take on the Cubs in Japan, you, my friends, are the real ones. But let's be honest, if you were REALLY a fan, you would have flown out to Tokyo, Japan to be there in person, much like a good number of American baseball fans have.

However, it wouldn't have been cheap - tickets are higher than Super Bowl… and that's if you're even able to find one!

TICKETS ARE MORE THAN THE SUPER BOWL!

Less than 12 hours before the first pitch of Tuesday's Tokyo Series opener, anyone trying to find a ticket was having a tough time, as there were only 11 tickets on StubHub. The cheapest ticket went for nearly $3,000 when you include fees, with some going for as much as $13,000. By comparison, a ticket for this year's Super Bowl LIX dropped to $2,900 in the days leading up to this past February's game.

What's particularly interesting about the whole situation is that it's technically illegal to resell tickets in Japan. In 2019, the government enacted a law calling the reselling of tickets "legally dangerous," according to Japanese media outlet Nikkei Asia. The punishment for anyone caught reselling tickets could potentially include a one-year jail sentence as well as a fine of up to $7,000. The Japanese government has already said they have denied entry to those that bought "invalidated tickets" during last week's MLB vs Japan Exhibition Games.

RESELLING TICKETS IS ILLEGAL IN JAPAN

It's been especially hilarious to read comments and reactions from baseball fans when they learned of Japan's ticket policy.

"I participated in three different lotteries to buy tickets, but there were over a HALF MILLION people in the lotteries for a handful of tickets," wrote one person. Another person figured ‘why not’ and tweeted Shohei Ohtani himself to ask for two tickets. Needless to say, the star two-way Dodgers player did not respond.

The big question I have for you, my OutKick faithful readers - would you risk reselling a ticket if you were in Japan, knowing the stiff penalties that could come with it? Let me know - Tweet me at @TheGunzShow!