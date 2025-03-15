Shohei Ohtani Launches Massive Home Run In Return To Japan

Shohei Ohtani is the biggest baseball star on the planet. And it's amazing how quickly it happened.

Ohtani played the first part of his career with the Los Angeles Angels, putting up record-setting performances and becoming one of Major League Baseball's most important players. But his first season in actual Los Angeles with the Dodgers put him into an entirely different category of fame.

He put up the first 50-50 season in baseball history, won yet another Most Valuable Player award despite missing the entire season on the mound. And then, in his first ever postseason, helped the Dodgers win the World Series.

Ohtani was already a household name in Japan, but his return to Tokyo with the Dodgers has been on a whole different level. On Friday, thousands of fans showed up to watch him, his teammates, and the Chicago Cubs warm up on the field.

READ: Tens Of Thousands Of Fans Turn Out To Watch Dodgers-Cubs Warmup

On Saturday, in the team's first exhibition game of the trip against the Yomiuri Giants, Ohtani sent the home fans into a frenzy.

Shohei Ohtani Lives Up To The Moment, Launches Home Run

In the top of the second inning, Ohtani came up and launched a massive home run to right center field.

Predictably, the crowd loved it.

The expectations, returning home, playing in front of tens of thousands of fans there to see him, and Ohtani delivers in the second inning. Incredible.

LA and the Cubs play the first regular season games of 2025 at the Tokyo Dome on Tuesday and Wednesday, and if this was the crowd reaction to an exhibition game, imagine it during a game that means something. And based on Ohtani's track record, who would doubt he'll do it again when it matters?