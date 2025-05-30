NASCAR's Natalie Decker In A Red Flag Bikini, Charley Hull Unsatisfied With Her Threesome & Peyton Shanks One!

Also, check out this insufferable female Lib on Martha's Vineyard!

They did it. You know who ‘they are,’ and you know what ‘it’ is. We've been here before. Every week. It's tradition.

The Libs let all of us patriots scoot on through to ANOTHER Friday. Through another week. Through another month. DUMMIES! While they were all focused on allowing a biological boy to throw GAS by some poor high school softball girls, us sane Americans were biding our time, and making it to another weekend.

And now, we're here. And we're ready to have a big one. Let's roll.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where we hit the road with Margo Martin, Karoline Leavitt and NASCAR's Natalie Decker, and go from there.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a loaded week of #content, Charley Hull getting bored with her threesome picks (what a problem to have!), and CBS's Jenny Dell stuffing herself into a gold dress that has folks BUZZING on this final Friday of May.

Whew. What a way to end the week! Let's finish strong.

Grab you a three-day old coffee from your desk, slug it down like a man, and settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

Charley Hull bats leadoff today with ducks on the pond

I know, an odd drink suggestion from me, but that's how I started my day, so it's how you're gonna end yours.

The desk in my office is an absolute war zone. I stack coffee cups on it all week long. It's disgusting, really. I'm ashamed of myself. I'm not proud. But, I still do it.

Anyway, I finished my first cup of Maxwell House this morning, and went back to the kitchen for Round 2 after wrapping up a blog about Charley Hull. She'll be here in a second, for those wondering.

I poured some new joe, topped it with some creamer like a lady, and sucked it down like cocaine. Allegedly, of course.

About halfway through, I realized something tasted a bit funky. I was getting that ‘old coffee’ aftertaste. Of course, that's when I realized this wasn't the cup I started my day with. It was my half-full Wednesday cup.

What a mess. What a way to start a Friday. Did I pour it out? Hell no. Old Maxwell House is better than no Maxwell House, I always say. I pressed on through like a patriot, threw in a nicotine pouch to offset the taste, and pumped out more #content.

I'd love to see the gaslighters over at MSNBC do that! No shot. They'd probably take a mental health day – and be praised for it! Not me. That's bush league. We live. We learn. We press on.

Now, back to that Charley blog I was pumping out!

What a week of #content!

What a pairing! Hottest threesome in golf history? Has to be, right? Charley put up with that nonsense for 18 holes! No shot I'd last that long – both on and off the course.

Come on! That was a good one. An obvious one. But a good one nonetheless.

Anyway, I'm with Charley here all the way.

If the group in front of me has been slow all day, there will be a point in the round where I tee it up on a Par 5 with all four of them still very clearly in the fairway, and let it rip.

If they get hit, so be it. We let the chips fall where they may at that point.

I just have no tolerance for it. Well, OK, that's not fair. I have some. If I'm slugging down a Busch Light Apple and a good song is on, and I'm shooting the shit with someone else in the cart, I don't mind waiting for a bit. A bit. Not forever.

But the group in front lining up every single putt like they're on 18 at Augusta on a Sunday needs to move it the hell along, or else they're getting a Noodle in the earhole. That's just the way it is.

Anyway, sounds like Charley's a big fan of fast work, fellas! Get in line.

OK, let's get to the best #content from a week overflowing with it. I'd pay good money for this version of NCAA 26:

Margo, Karoline & Nat, oh my!

What a week! Good work from everyone involved! Couple obvious thoughts …

1. Good to see FAU Amanda cheering on our Florida Panthers! What a team. What a run. Can't wait to humiliate Canada again this month.

2. Peyton shanking one off a house? Amazing. We've all been there. Nothing more intimidating than teeing off with houses on your right. White-knuckle City.

3. Jenny Dell? Jenny Dell. Jenny Damn Dell!

4. Good to see ICE is finally cleaning up Nantucket! JordOn and Bill don't need those distractions this summer.

Speaking of that, let's use it as a jumping off point for our final rapid-fire of the week. Quick, let's all hop on a ferry and head on over to Martha's Vineyard – also known as a poor man's Nantucket!

Amazing. God, there is nothing more entertaining than an old, white, female liberal. They're truly the most insufferable species on the planet.

"I think it could be any of us next."

What? Huh? Is she an idiot? Stupid question, I know, but I had to ask it. No, dummy. You're not next. You're perfectly safe in your $1 million Martha's Vineyard home, paid for by your oil-trader husband who's 100% sick of you by now.

I assume you're also, I don't know, a LEGAL citizen of this country, yes? If so, you're good. I promise, you're good.

I wouldn't mind a ‘Crazy Liberal White Lady’ wing of ICE, though. I smell a new executive order in our future!

OK, two more on the way out. From insufferable white Libs, to the Hot Women of the White House:

Vroom, vroom, ladies! Choose your fighters, boys and girls. The crazy Lib on Martha's Vineyard, or Margo & Karoline on a joy ride in Elon's Tesla.

Easy call for me. I assume for you, too.

Speaking of hot drivers, let's end the week – and the month – with NASCAR's Natalie Decker. New mom, but the same Nat. Love the grind.

See you Monday.

